Prep football rankings: Expansion to top 7 brings American Canyon, Vintage into the fold

It’s time to grow.

As we reach the halfway point of the 2023 football season, we’re making some big changes to our weekly regional rankings.

As part of The Press Democrat’s broader expansion into Napa, we’re bringing that region’s five 11-man football teams into the fold for the rest of the season.

Starting this week, Vintage, American Canyon, Napa, Justin-Siena and St. Helena will all be considered in our rankings. The addition of five new teams also means we need to expand our rankings.

We’ll now be ranking a top 7 each week instead of a top 5. Seven made sense proportionally. We previously ranked a top 5 out of 15 possible teams, so seven out of 20 seems logical.

We’ll also be whittling down our “on the bubble” teams to just three to get us to an even 10 teams named each week.

1. Cardinal Newman (5-0)

Last week: No. 1, beat St. Mary’s-Albany 34-0

Next up: Bye, at Montgomery (3-2), Oct. 6

2. Windsor (2-1-1)

Last week: No. 2, beat Ukiah 27-0

Next up: at Eureka (0-5), 7 p.m. Friday.

3. Rancho Cotate (3-1)

Last week: No. 3, Bye

Next up: vs. Pleasant Valley-Chico (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

4. American Canyon (3-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat No. 7 Vintage 16-13

Next up: at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m. Friday.

5. Casa Grande (3-1)

Last week: No. 5, Bye

Next up: at Napa (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

6. Vintage (1-4)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 4 American Canyon 16-13

Next up: at Justin-Siena (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

7. St. Vincent (3-1)

Last week: No. 4, lost to Montgomery 37-35

Next up: at Fortuna (4-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On the bubble:

Montgomery (3-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat then-No. 4 St. Vincent 37-35

Next up: Bye, vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (5-0), Oct. 6.

Petaluma (3-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Sonoma Valley 56-26

Next up: Bye, at No. 4 American Canyon (3-2) Oct. 6.

Ukiah (2-3)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 2 Windsor (2-1-1) 27-0

Next up: at St. Bernard’s-Eureka, 2 p.m. Saturday.

There’s not much debate at the top. Newman is 5-0 heading into the bye week with a scoring differential of 177-54. Its rating took a bit of a hit with previous foes Vacaville and Vintage each losing for the second week in a row. Those wins still hold weight, but maybe not as much as they did a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Windsor’s blemishes don’t appear as bad after another strong week from Escalon and Campolindo. Escalon won a huge Sac-Joaquin Section showdown over Oakdale last week and remains the No. 1 small school in the state in CalHi Sports’ rankings, while Campolindo picked up a huge win over a very good Monte Vista team in an North Coast Section Division 1 battle.

Things get interesting after the top two.

Rancho Cotate, Casa Grande and American Canyon all have very similar resumes with relatively tough schedules, good wins over inferior teams and narrow losses to better teams.

Rancho’s lone loss is to an undefeated Redwood team that just handed Enterprise-Redding, one of the top teams in the Northern Section, its first loss of the year last weekend.

Casa Grande’s only loss is by two scores to Newman, a top-10 team in the NCS.

And American Canyon’s two losses are by one point to Menlo-Atherton — which is undefeated and one of the top teams in the Central Coast Section — and by a few scores to Vanden-Fairfield, a top-25 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section. The Wolves also just beat Vintage for the first time in seven years and now appear to be the team to beat in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Spots Nos. 6 and 7 also weren’t easy to pick, but Vintage gets the edge over St. Vincent primarily due to its strength of schedule.

Yes, the Crushers are 1-4, but two of those losses are by three points to two teams in our top 7 — American Canyon (16-13) and Cardinal Newman (30-27) — and the other two are against Heritage-Brentwood (21-12) and Las Lomas (34-22), both top-30 teams in the NCS.

Plus, the Crushers’ lone win came against a very good Antioch team that is 4-1 and currently ranked No. 17 in the NCS.

St. Vincent looked very impressive in its three wins (136-46 scoring differential) but those three teams — Balboa, De Anza and Oakland Tech — are a combined 3-10 on the year. Losing to Montgomery last week also doesn’t help the Mustangs’ case.

Outside of the top 7, picking three teams for our bubble also wasn’t easy.

Montgomery makes the cut mainly for its win over St. Vincent, probably the best win for any bubble team. Ukiah also makes the cut because of its difficult schedule and because the Wildcats beat the Vikings handily (41-7) to open the year.

Petaluma also gets in over Maria Carrillo, despite a head-to-head loss, because of resume.

The main argument is this: Maria Carrillo lost to Benicia, which lost to Bethel, which lost to Montgomery by 48 points.

Benicia’s only win of the year is over Maria Carrillo and Bethel’s only win of the year is over Benicia.

Head-to-head results should obviously matter, but entire resumes must also be looked at when there isn’t a clear-cut choice.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.