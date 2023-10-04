Prep football rankings: Movement in top 7 after Rancho Cotate’s loss

All but one of The Press Democrat’s new top 7 teams in Napa and Sonoma counties won their Week 6 games, leading to the first reshuffling of our expanded rankings.

Rancho Cotate suffered a 35-7 loss to Pleasant Valley-Chico, the No. 1 team in the Northern Section, last weekend. The loss dropped the Cougars to 3-2 on the year — the other loss coming in heartbreaking fashion against Redwood earlier in the season.

While both Redwood and Pleasant Valley are quality teams headed for top-four seeds in their respective divisions come playoffs, the losses will still cost the Cougars a spot in this week’s rankings.

1. Cardinal Newman (5-0)

Last week: No. 1, Bye

Next up: at Montgomery (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

2. Windsor (3-1-1)

Last week: No. 2, beat Eureka 41-0

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa (2-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

3. American Canyon (4-2)

Last week: No. 4, beat Sonoma Valley 49-14

Next up: vs. Petaluma (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

4. Rancho Cotate (3-2)

Last week: No. 3, lost to Pleasant Valley-Chico 35-7

Next up: at Analy (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

5. Casa Grande (4-1)

Last week: No. 5, beat Napa 38-0

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

6. St. Vincent (4-1)

Last week: No. 7, beat Fortuna 22-15

Next up: vs. Piner (3-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

7. Vintage (2-4)

Last week: No. 6, beat Justin-Siena 42-14

Next up: Bye, at Casa Grande (4-1), Oct. 13

On the bubble:

Ukiah (3-3)

Last week: Not ranked, beat St. Bernard’s-Eureka 49-35

Next up: at Maria Carrillo (2-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (3-2)

Last week: Not ranked, Bye

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (3-2)

Last week: Not ranked, Bye

Next up: at No. 3 American Canyon (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

St. Vincent also leapfrogs Vintage at No. 6 after its crucial 22-15 win at Fortuna last week. The Mustangs are now the No. 2 team in Division 6 after beating the Huskies, which were the No. 3 Division 6 team heading into that matchup.

The Crushers have a much better strength of schedule, but their 2-4 record is tough to overlook.

As for the bubble teams, Ukiah looks like the next team into the top 7. The Wildcats picked up a massive 49-35 road win over St. Bernard’s-Eureka last week. It was the first loss of the season for the Crusaders, who are currently the No. 2-ranked team in Division 5 of the North Coast Section.

The Wildcats also have a 41-7 win over Montgomery, which was off last week following a 37-35 win over St. Vincent.

Cardinal Newman, our top-ranked team for the fourth straight week, was also idle last week and opens North Bay League-Oak play at Montgomery this Friday.

