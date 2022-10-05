Prep football rankings: New team enters Top 5

Despite another crazy week of results for Sonoma County prep football teams, the top of the food chain sees little change heading into Week 7 and the start of North Bay League play.

Rancho Cotate remains the team to beat in The Press Democrat’s weekly rankings after a big win over a Northern Section powerhouse, while teams No. 2-4 were all idle last week.

But we do have a new team cracking into the Top 5 for the first time this season.

No. 1 Rancho Cotate (4-1)

Last week: No. 1, beat Pleasant Valley-Chico 32-21 on the road.

Next up: vs. Analy (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (3-2)

Last week: No. 2, Bye

Next up: vs. Montgomery (2-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Windsor (3-2)

Last week: No. 3, forfeit win against Skyline-Oakland.

Next up: at Santa Rosa (1-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (5-0)

Last week: No. 4, Bye

Next up: at Piner (2-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Petaluma (5-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Vintage 28-20.

Next up: at Sonoma Valley (3-3), Oct. 14

On the bubble

Analy (3-2)

Last week: No. 5, lost to Maria Carrillo 31-27.

Next up: at No. 1 Rancho Cotate (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande (2-3)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Ukiah 27-20.

Next up: vs. Sonoma Valley (3-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (2-3)

Last week: Not ranked, beat then-No. 5 Analy 31-27 on the road.

Next up: at Ukiah (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (2-2)

Last week: Not ranked, Bye

Next up: at No. 2 Cardinal Newman (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (3-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Casa Grande 27-20.

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (2-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

We have no change this week among our top four teams, but for the third straight week a new team takes over at No. 5.

Welcome to the mix, Petaluma. The Trojans knocked off Vintage 28-26 — their first win over the Crushers in their last seven tries and the only game that wasn’t a 20-point-or-worse loss. It’s also only the second time that Vintage has lost in VVAL play since the league’s foundation in 2018.

There was actually quite a bit of debate among Press Democrat sports staff about how high to rank the Trojans. We considered moving them all the way up to No. 4 and bumping St. Vincent down to No. 5.

But in the end, we found that the Mustangs’ full body of work this year gives them a slight edge over the Trojans. The margin, though, is quite small.

With NBL play starting this week and some big VVAL games approaching, we could start seeing some big changes in our Top 5 in the month of October. Stay tuned.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.