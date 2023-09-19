Prep football rankings: Top 3 unchanged, 2 teams tied at No. 4

The fourth week of the high school football season played out about as expected.

The top teams in action all beat inferior opponents by wide margins. And, save for Maria Carrillo’s upset over Petaluma, there weren’t any other real surprises throughout the slate.

That being said, there is a shift in The Press Democrat’s rankings — and it’s a first.

The top three stay the same heading into Week 5, but you may notice a difference at No. 4.

1. Cardinal Newman (4-0)

Last week: No. 1, beat De Anza 59-7

Next up: at Saint Mary’s-Albany (3-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

2. Windsor (1-1-1)

Last week: No. 2, beat Dublin 38-14

Next up: vs. Ukiah (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

3. Rancho Cotate (3-1)

Last week: No. 3, beat Freedom-Oakley 39-20

Next up: Bye, vs. Pleasant Valley-Chico (2-1), Sept. 29

T-4. St. Vincent (3-0)

Last week: No. 4, Bye

Next up: at Montgomery (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

T-4. Casa Grande (3-1)

Last week: No. 5, beat Balboa-San Francisco 28-14

Next up: Bye, at Napa (4-0), Sept. 29

On the bubble:

Maria Carrillo (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Petaluma 42-21

Next up: at Wood (3-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Petaluma (2-2)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Maria Carrillo 42-21

Next up: vs. Sonoma Valley (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Analy (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, Bye

Next up: vs. Elite-Vallejo (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Ukiah (2-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Santa Rosa 28-21

Next up: at No. 2 Windsor (1-1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

That’s right, we’re putting Casa Grande and St. Vincent in a tie at the fourth spot.

Yes, St. Vincent had a wider margin of victory over Balboa than Casa, but the whole body of work matters. To this point, the Gauchos have played a tougher schedule than the Mustangs — a rating of -11.5 to -29.1 — and their lone loss came against a very good Cardinal Newman team.

If the Gauchos had beaten Balboa by more last week, they probably would have been an easy call for No. 4, but we’re heading into Week 5 with our first shared spot in the rankings.

Outside of that change, everything else in the top five holds pat. Newman flexed its muscles in a beatdown of De Anza, Windsor got into the win column with a strong showing against a previously unbeaten Dublin team and Rancho Cotate got another monster showing from quarterback Jacob Pruitt to cruise past Freedom-Oakley.

The next team in this week is Maria Carrillo after doubling up Petaluma 42-21 last week. The Pumas played their best game of the season against the Trojans. If they can keep it up, they’re looking like the top competition for St. Vincent in the North Bay League Redwood division.

