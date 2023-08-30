Prep football rankings: Ukiah joins top 5

Week 1 of the high school football scene played out with few surprises. Three teams in our top five won their season openers and several teams on the bubble followed suit.

The two exceptions were top-ranked Windsor, which doesn’t begin its season until this Friday, and No. 5 Casa Grande, which fell to No. 2 Cardinal Newman by a few scores.

The loss drops the Gauchos out of the top five with Ukiah taking their spot.

Here’s our full top five heading into Week 2 of the 2023 season.

1. Windsor (0-0)

Last week: No. 1, Bye

Next up: vs. Escalon (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

2. Cardinal Newman (1-0)

Last week: No. 2, beat then-No. 5 Casa Grande 27-13

Next up: vs. Vacaville (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

3. Rancho Cotate (1-0)

Last week: No. 3, beat Petaluma 37-15

Next up: at Redwood (1-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

4. St. Vincent (1-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat De Anza 58-20

Next up: vs. Oakland Tech (0-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

5. Ukiah (1-0)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Montgomery 41-7

Next up: at Dublin (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble:

Casa Grande (0-1)

Last week: No. 5, lost to No. 2 Cardinal Newman 27-13

Next up: vs. Berkeley (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Analy (1-0)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Lincoln-San Francisco 26-7

Next up: vs. Eureka (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (0-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 3 Rancho Cotate 37-15

Next up: at Santa Rosa (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (1-0)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Skyline-Oakland 52-0

Next up: Bye; at Benicia (0-1) Sept. 8

Piner (1-0)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Middletown 15-14

Next up: at Cloverdale (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Like they did for most of last year, spots Nos. 1-4 remain the same with one game in the books.

Windsor opens its season with a tall task against visiting Escalon, the reigning CIF Division 4-AA state champion. The Cougars beat the Jaguars 49-35 in their preleague meeting last year.

Newman retains its spot at No. 2 with the first top-five victory of the year. Like the Jaguars, the Cardinals have a tough intersectional battle this week against Vacaville, which has outscored opponents 84-6 through two games.

Rancho and St. Vincent also stayed put with expected convincing wins.

The fifth spot could have gone to a number of teams. Casa Grande could have kept the spot and Analy, which beat reigning CIF Division 7-A state champion Lincoln-San Francisco 26-7, was also considered, but Ukiah’s 41-7 win over Montgomery showed that the Wildcats will be a real threat this season with Paul Cronin at the helm.

