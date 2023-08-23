Prep football rankings: Windsor opens the year in top spot

We’re just days away from the start of the 2023 high school football season.

Like last season, The Press Democrat will be ranking the top five teams in the area. That includes teams in the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions, as well as Sonoma County programs in the Vine Valley Athletic League and Coastal Mountain Conference.

We may expand our rankings to include Napa teams later this season, but for now we’re keeping it to the immediate 17 teams we covered last fall.

Without further ado, here is the PD Preps preseason top five:

1. Windsor

Last season: 10-3, 5-0; first in the NBL-Oak

Next up: Sept. 1 vs. Escalon (1-0), 7 p.m.

2. Cardinal Newman

Last season: 8-5, 3-2; third in NBL-Oak

Next up: vs. No. 5 Casa Grande, Friday, 7 p.m.

3. Rancho Cotate

Last season: 9-3, 4-1; second in NBL-Oak

Next up: vs. Petaluma, Friday, 7 p.m. (At SRJC)

4. St. Vincent

Last season: 12-1, 4-0; first in NBL-Redwood

Next up: vs. De Anza, Saturday, 2 p.m.

5. Casa Grande

Last season: 6-5, 4-2; third in VVAL

Next up: at No. 2 Cardinal Newman, Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble:

Petaluma, Ukiah, Maria Carrillo, Piner, Analy.

Windsor is primed for a huge year, having returned nearly every skill player from last year’s team that won the NBL-Oak and finished as runners-up in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs.

The Jaguars have a few question marks on the line and a gauntlet of a preseason schedule — highlighted by CIF Division 4-AA state champion Escalon and NCS Division 2 runner-up Campolindo — but Windsor projects to be one of the top teams in the NCS this fall.

Cardinal Newman takes the No. 2 spot over Rancho Cotate due to returning talent. Yes, the Cougars have beaten the Cardinals in their last two meetings and finished ahead of them in the NBL-Oak the past two seasons, but Rancho has much to replace from those previous teams.

Newman, on the other hand, brings back the core of last year’s defense, boasts a veteran roster with experienced varsity athletes and has some top-tier underclassmen.

The preseason will be very telling for both of these squads and don’t be surprised if, come league play in October, they’ve shuffled spots a few times.

St. Vincent has some questions to answer entering the post-Kai Hall era, but head coach Trent Herzog has built a consistently great small-school program during his tenure that shows no signs of slowing down. The Mustangs, now up in Division 6, should be in the hunt for another NCS title.

A few teams were considered at No. 5 but Casa Grande gets the preseason nod thanks to some big-name returners and a bunch of young talent coming up from a very good JV team. The Gauchos do have plenty to replace and will be a bit inexperienced at the varsity level to start the year, but they should get their sea legs under them pretty quickly.

