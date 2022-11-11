Last weekend was one to remember for Roseland University Prep and its young football team.

On Friday, the Knights ended the regular season with a 22-14 win over Potter Valley, a victory that earned them a split of the North Central League III title. Then, on Sunday, RUP was selected as the No. 7 seed in the North Coast Section playoffs for eight-person football.

The team opens postseason play at 1 p.m. Saturday at No. 2 Branson in Marin County.

A share of a league title and a playoff berth are reason enough for celebration, but for RUP, they’re milestones that mean even more.

That’s because this is just the third season that RUP has even had a football program.

The school fielded its first team in 2018 before going on a two-year hiatus due to a coaching change and then the COVID-19 pandemic. They returned last fall and won just one game as a new member of the NCL — but that one win came in the final game of the season and launched them into the offseason on a positive note.

Heading into their first-ever playoff appearance, the Knights are 5-4 overall and finished off the regular season with five straight wins.

“I really don’t think it’s sunk in for them yet, because they’ve never gone to the playoffs before,” RUP head coach DeJuan Miggins said of his players. “I think when Saturday comes, and they announce every person, and they all walk out individually … I think that’s when it will sink in. Then hopefully we go out and have a great game.”

Program origins

Luis Escobar, RUP’s former longtime athletic director, deserves the lion’s share of the credit for bringing football to the 500-student charter school in the unincorporated Roseland area of Santa Rosa, according to those currently involved with the program.

It was around five or six years ago when discussions first began about bringing football to the school, said Escobar, who served as RUP’s AD since its inception in 2004 before stepping back last year. Escobar knew there was interest at the school from students and administrators, and after consulting with other coaches and athletic directors around the county, set plans in motion to start a program.

It was a massive undertaking, he said. On top of his normal duties as AD and the school’s student services manager, he was suddenly also trying to find and purchase proper equipment, get players signed up and cleared, hire a coach and create a schedule.

Escobar tapped Robert DeMoss, RUP’s physical education teacher, as the first head coach and got around 40 kids to sign up. Almost all were new to the sport, and while some had experience playing flag football in middle school, the rigors and difficulty of the real thing cut into their original numbers.

Still, they had plenty to play the eight-person version of the game, and in fall 2018 they embarked on their first season, playing as an independent team. Understandably, they had their growing pains, but they managed to win their second game of the season, 40-20, over Anzar of San Juan Bautista.

The 2018 season, however, would be the last for a couple years. DeMoss had to step away for personal reasons in 2019, which led to the school not being able to field a team. Escobar hired Miggins to revive the program for the 2020 season — which would have been their first in the NCL — but the Coastal Mountain Conference ultimately chose to cancel the football season due to COVID.

First year back

Miggins was champing at the bit to get going in 2021. He said he’s always been a “go-go-go” kind of guy, who wants and expects immediate results. Part of why he was so eager for the job was because it would be his first as a head varsity coach. He previously spent time as an assistant at Piner, Casa Grande and St. Vincent.

Escobar loved Miggins’ passion but told him to temper his expectations. While the Knights had numbers in the 30s to start that season, only two students had playing experience and most of them, like in 2018, were brand new to the sport.

“It was a learning curve,” said Miggins, who is also the stepfather of former NFL player and Casa Grande alum Elijah Qualls. “It was kids not knowing what to do — wanting to play — but then it’s physical, it’s demanding. You’ve got to be disciplined, got to have commitment, all that kind of stuff.”

Most players weren’t in football shape or had to learn the basics of tackling and blocking. Injuries soon started to mount, as did the losses. The Knights went toe-to-toe with established eight-person programs like Tomales, Calistoga, Branson and Stuart Hall and started the year 0-6 with a scoring deficit of 300-64.