Prep football roundup: Cardinal Newman’s last-second field goal downs Vintage

Cardinal Newman captured a dramatic, last-second 30-27 win over Vintage on Friday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Dominick Torres grabbed an interception with under a minute remaining to give the host Cardinals the ball back near the Vintage 25-yard line. They then managed to move the ball upfield without any timeouts before sending Patrick Gardner out to knock down a go-ahead field goal.

“Our team never had a doubt. We were able to keep everybody up,” Cardinal Newman defensive line coach Daniel Benjamin said. “We were losing 14-13 at halftime, but the focus was there. … I’m really proud of our guys for not wavering. Our guys didn’t turn on each other. It’s a testament to our senior leaders.”

Zach Homan ran for three touchdowns for the Cardinals, and Emon Kelley caught a touchdown from Jayson Colter. Torres finished the game with two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Cardinal Newman was up against a disciplined, run-heavy Vintage team that found plenty of success moving the ball on the ground throughout the evening.

“They have their system and they run it to perfection,” Benjamin said. “It’s hard to say we weren’t ready for it, because we definitely knew what was coming. But you just can’t replicate their efficiency and their physicality and their desire to play that brand of football.”

Vintage coach Dylan Leach praised the grit and effort of his team. He highlighted senior Adam Drozdowicz for his play on both sides of the ball and said Treven Cullinane and Jeffery Page both ran hard.

“The offensive line deserves a little bit of credit there for playing a really big, tough and strong front seven,” Leach said. “We knew what we were getting ourselves into and those guys showed up and played their hearts out. I’ve been doing this a long time and Cardinal Newman’s front seven is like a college team.

“We knew it was an uphill battle and we show up for those. We gave it our all, we just came up short there at the end.”

Sonoma Valley 35, Healdsburg 9

Sonoma Valley notched its first win of the season with a decisive win over visiting Healdsburg.

Hudson Giarritta caught a touchdown and grabbed two interceptions — including a pick-six — to lead the way for the Dragons. Trent Ohman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Just before halftime, with the game still in the balance, Austin Hughes picked off a screen pass and ran it back for a touchdown to give the Dragons a 21-2 lead and help them take control of the game for good.

“We’re happy with it — the kids had a blast,” Sonoma Valley coach Max Pond said. “We’ll learn from it. We have to be a little more in-tune with our jobs, but I thought the defense did really well; we held (Healdsburg) to only one touchdown.”

Healdsburg head coach Randy Parmeter praised the play of Ohman and Sonoma Valley’s offense as a whole and said he was proud of the way that his team competed.

“Our quarterback and running back played really, really tough. They ran the ball really tough,” Parmenter said. “The offensive line did a better job blocking. The team is definitely improving; we’re getting better. We got a couple stops on defense. We’re slowly getting there.”

Benicia 22, Maria Carrillo 19

Maria Carrillo fell just short of notching its second win of the season in a closely fought game at Benicia.

Owen Wittry ran the go-ahead touchdown in for the Panthers in the fourth quarter. Maria Carrillo responded by marching down the field and reaching the red zone with less than a minute remaining.

Facing fourth down, the Pumas opted to go for a touchdown instead of a game-tying field goal, but the Panthers came up with a fourth-down stop to close out the game.

“I was really proud of our guys for how hard they fought for four quarters,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “They were up for the fight from start to finish — they played their butts off. As a team, I think this is a great learning opportunity for us. We failed to capitalize on a couple of great opportunities early in the game.”

Wyatt Olsen ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries for the Pumas, and Cooper Bluestone ran for a touchdown.

Higgins mentioned Domenic Kayed and Noah Lane as players who stood out for Maria Carrillo on the defensive side of the ball and noted that each of them produced multiple tackles for loss.

“I believe in our kids; I really have faith in this team and this staff,” Higgins said. “We’ll grow from this night and we’ll turn it into a positive.”