Prep football roundup: Maria Carrillo, Cloverdale, Petaluma get wins; Casa Grande, Piner come up short

Casa Grande couldn’t repeat its upset performance against Vintage this year, falling 41-19 to the Crushers in the first game of Vine Valley Athletic League play Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Napa.

The Gauchos (2-2, 0-1), who knocked off the Crushers (2-3, 1-0) to win the VVAL title last season, trailed 20-13 at halftime, scoring midway through the second quarter to cut into a two-score deficit, before the hosts scored twice and forced a turnover in a decisive third quarter.

“Honestly, I felt good in the first half,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “We were able to move the ball on them, move it around, score pretty easily. Then we give up a scoop-and-score touchdown. Just a rough night altogether defensively. We couldn’t stop their running backs or their quarterback and it was just rough.”

Casa headed to the fourth quarter trailing 34-13 and added a score in the fourth, but Vintage responded and proceeded to run the clock out.

“We only ran 40 offensive plays compared to the almost 100 we had last week,” Antonio said. “They just hold onto the ball; that’s their game. So, it gets really hard to get the ball back and score.”

Quarterback Wyatt Abramson finished 20-of-31 passing for 313 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He hit Spencer Almond four times for 105 yards and touchdown. Running back Ryder Jacobson added a receiving touchdown and had 30 total yards.

Defensively, Matt Reilly led the Gauchos with 11 tackles and an interception, Jack Larson recorded his fifth sack of the year and Kodi Cornelius had nine tackles.

The Gauchos will play their final nonleague game next week when they host Ukiah.

Maria Carrillo 32, Santa Rosa 12

After some heartbreaking losses, Maria Carrillo finally broke into the win column Friday night, beating visiting Santa Rosa in nonleague play behind a relentless rushing attack and some timely defensive stops.

The Pumas (1-3) got massive offensive games from Sam Mortimer (11 carries, 186 yards, TD) and Gio Lucchesi (five carries, 183 yards, three TDs) and stuffed the Panthers (1-4) on the goal line on multiple occasions. Mortimer’s touchdown was from 76 yards out, while Lucchesi had scoring runs of 35, 93 and 34 yards.

“The flow of the game, we took the lead and we just built on it over the course of four quarters and felt like we were in pretty good control,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jay Higgins said. “They showed some sparks and got some yards on us a few times through the night, but we did a pretty good job.”

Out of their three losses this year, two of them came on last-minute touchdowns, including a one-point loss to Petaluma last week on a last-second score.

“Losing last week by one with two seconds left on the clock, that was a tough one, and our tough Week 1 game, going into the fourth quarter with a lead and having it get away from us, I mean, we felt like things could be a lot different than they are and that’s a frustration for us all,” Higgins said. “To get back in the W column tonight is good medicine. It’s time to build on it.”

The Pumas led 18-6 at halftime and went into the break with a huge defensive stop at their own goal line. They forced another in the third quarter and added two more scores to pull away.

Defensively, Logan Bruce had nine tackles (seven solo), Dominic Kayed had 11 tackles and two sacks and Dylan Smith had seven tackles (six solo).

Nolan Frost led the Panthers on offense with 11 catches for 145 yards. Cooper Lee added an 81-yard, five-catch evening with a seven-yard touchdown reception and Michael Mendoza chipped in a six-yard touchdown run. Defensively, Adan Lemus had 11 tackles and a sack.

“We played a physical and hungry team after the way they lost a couple games in the last minute,” Santa Rosa head coach Roy Keegan. “You could tell that they were playing pretty hard. They did a great job tonight.”

Maria Carrillo finishes up its nonleague schedule next week at Analy, while Santa Rosa will have its bye week before beginning NBL-Oak play against Windsor on Oct. 7.

Petaluma 21, Justin-Siena 6

After a slow start offensively, Petaluma pulled away from visiting Justin-Siena in the second half to open VVAL play with a win Friday.

The Trojans (4-1, 1-0) led 7-6 at the break thanks a pick-six from Silas Pologeorgis but eventually got their offense rolling in the fourth quarter when they scored twice.

“We played a really good game defensively, luckily because our offense really sputtered,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “We had five fumbles, lost two of them and the only score they had was a pick-six. Just didn’t click on offense.”