Prep football roundup: Petaluma beats Santa Rosa for 2-0 start

Petaluma has started off the new season in grand fashion, defeating Santa Rosa 27-20 in a nonleague game on Friday night for its second consecutive win. Santa Rosa, however, made it interesting with a late comeback in the fourth quarter that fell a touchdown short.

The visiting Trojans (2-0) won their opener on the road last week over Terra Linda 49-19. It looked like the game versus the Panthers (0-2) would also be a runaway with the Trojans up 27-6 at the end of the third quarter.

“We played really well in the first half. Santa Rosa ran the ball down our throats in the fourth quarter,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said. “Santa Rosa is a solid program. I was very impressed that they kept fighting.”

Santa Rosa scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the second one set up from an onside-kick recovery. The Panthers had the ball with two minutes to play at their own 30-yard line but were stopped on downs. After an untimely fumble by Petaluma, Santa Rosa had one last chance with the ball at their own 15-yard line with 1:06 to play. The Trojans intercepted a Panthers pass to end the game.

“We put good pressure on their quarterback,” Krist said about the Panthers’ final two offensive drives. “Our pass coverage was solid.”

Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis was 5-for-8 for 146 yards with two touchdown passes, both to receiver Silas Pologeorgis.

“Petaluma looked great. In the first half we were trying to stop their veer offense. We were a little confused early on,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “He (Ellis) had pretty good knowledge on how to run their offense.”

Trojans linebacker Neil Crudo had a crucial 98-yard scoop-and-score on a fumble recovery in the third quarter.

“We had mistakes on our part. We blew a coverage with three seconds left in the first half that led to a touchdown,” Keegan said. “We are a young team, and defensively we have a lot of mistakes to clean up. But I’m proud how we fought back, especially in the second half.”

For the Panthers, Carlos Pardo ran for 165 yards on 19 carries with a 25-yard touchdown. Hudson Carolin scored on a 2-yard run and Nolan Frost caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Julian Astobiza.

Cardinal Newman 20, Vacaville 13 (OT)

In another nonleague game, the host Cardinals (1-1) defeated the Bulldogs (1-1) in the second game of new coach Richard Sanchez’s tenure at Cardinal Newman.

“It feels fantastic to get the first win at Cardinal Newman,” Sanchez said. “We talked about finishing this week. Last week we didn’t finish (a 20-17 loss to San Leandro). Finish was the motto all week, so we did that.”

Santino Acevedo was a wrecking ball for Cardinal Newman. He scored on runs of 21 and 15 yards in the third quarter and on the first play of overtime on a 25-yard jaunt. Defensively, middle linebacker Acevedo had 10 tackles and three sacks.

“Acevedo had a big night. He is a beast,” Sanchez said. “Our offensive line played very well. We made adjustments throughout the game. Overall our defense played very well. We got after their quarterback — it was fun to see. Their quarterback wasn’t comfortable all night, particularly in overtime.”

San Rafael 37, Healdsburg 7

The host Greyhounds (1-1) were blown out by the Bulldogs (1-0) in a nonleague contest in large part due to committing a whopping 20 penalties for over 200 yards.

“You can’t win a game with over 200 yards in penalties. They (San Rafael) always had a short field. The penalties are drive-killers,” Healdsburg coach Robert Gray said. “This game is a learning process.”

The Greyhounds scored on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Jesus Anguiano to receiver Sebastian Rodriguez to narrow Healdsburg’s deficit to 9-7 in the first quarter before San Rafael took over the game and scored 28 unanswered points.

Week 2 scores

Thursday:

Piner 18, Willits 13

Friday:

Casa Grande 49, Maria Carrillo 35

Cardinal Newman 20, Vacaville 13

Acalanes 42, Rancho Cotate 41, OT

Petaluma 27, Santa Rosa 20

Montgomery 55, Novato 3

St. Vincent 48, Delta 6

San Rafael 37, Healdsburg 7

San Marin 57, West County 20

Miramonte 26, Sonoma Valley 12

Pierce 15, Clear Lake 8

Vacaville Christian 34, Lower Lake 0

Bradshaw Christian 34, Middletown 0

Saturday:

Ukiah at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.