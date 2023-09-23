Prep football roundup: Piner, Analy pick up big victories

Sophomore quarterback Soso Prak delivered a breakout performance Friday night and led Piner to a 43-7 home win over Eureka.

Prak threw six touchdowns — three to Jaden Hernandez and three to Apollo Pereira — to help the Prospectors improve to 3-1 on the season. After beginning the season as Piner’s starting slot receiver, Prak made the full-time switch to quarterback midway through the season.

Prospectors head coach Terence Bell said the program’s bye week was crucial for Prak, as he did not take any reps at quarterback over the summer.

“It’s kind of scary that he’s playing this well with only three weeks at quarterback in his entire life,” Bell said. “I knew he could throw from having watched him play baseball. He’s a straight-A student, too. So I knew he could figure it out.”

Piner trailed 7-6 midway through the first quarter before Prak “took over,” according to Bell.

By halftime, the Prospectors led 28-7 and leaned on a big second-half performance from their defense to close out the game.

“This is two weeks in a row where our defense has shut out a team in the second half,” Bell said. “So, right now we’re just looking to stay on track and keep meeting our standard; grow closer as a team. The more time we spend together, I think the more dominant we can be.”

Analy 50, Elite 22

Analy leaned on its dynamic rushing attack to notch a decisive home win over Elite and improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Tigers led 15-8 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter thanks to big performances from running backs Ben Stewart and Eddie Espinal.

“We kind of started to wear them down,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “We ran the ball really well — our offensive line played really well. Our backs ran pretty hard.”

Stats from the game were not immediately available, but Bourdon praised the play of Stewart, Espinal and the Tigers’ entire offensive line. He said he’s been pleased with the progress Analy’s offensive line has made throughout the season.

“We’re still kind of trying to polish some things up and clean up some mistakes and get better each day,” Bourdon said. “But up front, offensive line-wise, I feel like we’ve come a long way.”

Wood 40, Maria Carrillo 21

Maria Carrillo produced some bright offensive moments but dropped to 2-2 on the season with a 40-21 road loss at Wood.

Sophomore quarterback Cooper Bluestone went 10-for-23 passing for 191 yards, and Wyatt Olsen ran for 103 yards on 11 carries to lead the Pumas’ offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Domenic Kayed had nine tackles, including seven solo stops, and a sack. Noah Lane had five solo tackles and assisted on three more.

“There are clearly some things that hurt us today, but there were some things that were really good, too,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jay Higgins said. “We turned the ball over a couple times. But our guys fought until the final whistle. I was really proud of that; everybody on the field showed heart and fought.”

Higgins praised his team's commitment to improving several key areas after last week’s 42-21 win at Petaluma.

“I’ve seen an improvement in our blocking with a couple of our newer varsity players, which was really a bright spot tonight,” Higgins said. “There were some things we wanted to work on that we were deficient in last week, and I was proud to see us do that. We’ve got some newer varsity players who have found their legs at the varsity level. So, that’s been really good to see.”

The Pumas will look to bounce back next Friday when they host Analy for a nonleague showdown.