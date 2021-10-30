Prep football roundup: Santa Rosa rolls to 5th win in row

Santa Rosa High’s football squad defeated Piner 48-7 on Friday night to remain in first place in the North Bay League Redwood Division, setting up a showdown for the league title next week against St. Vincent. The surging Panthers have won five games in a row after a sluggish nonleague start to the season.

The Panthers (6-3, 3-0) came out slow in the first half and led 14-6 at halftime but turned it on in the second half, scoring two touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarters.

“We were fumbling in the first half,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “In the second half we put in our power-run jumbo package and we were able to push the ball down the field.”

The Prospectors (2-6, 1-3) remain in fourth place in the NBL Redwood after a disappointing first few games in league play.

Santa Rosa running back Anmol Singh (6 rushes for 67 yards) had scoring runs of 42, 6 and 4 yards and a 1-yard touchdown reception. Louwegie Arriaga had a 57-yard scoring run for the Panthers.

“Our power run game wore Piner down in the second half,” Keegan said. “Our defense played great. We got a lot of pressure on their quarterback and he was constantly on the move.”

St. Vincent plays at Santa Rosa on Saturday, Nov. 5 for the NBL Redwood title.

“At Santa Rosa, we don’t have the opportunity very often to play for a championship. Our kids are looking forward to the opportunity,” Keegan said. “Hopefully we will come out on top.”

St. Vincent 48, Healdsburg 8

The visiting Mustangs (7-1, 2-1) galloped to a win in runaway fashion in an NBL Redwood game against the overmatched Greyhounds (3-5, 0-3).

St. Vincent dominated in all aspects of the game, scoring four touchdowns on offense, two on special teams and one on defense.

“We had great field position all night,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “Defensively we were very aggressive.”

The Mustangs blitzed on half their defensive plays and it paid off with eight sacks and multiple Greyhound turnovers.

“Our offense gave most of the points up with fumbles, interceptions, a short field (for St. Vincent),” Healdsburg coach Robert Gray said. “St. Vincent is a good team; there is a reason they are 7-1.”

St. Vincent running back Kai Hall (9 rushes for 161 yards) had scoring runs of 33 and 27 yards.

“Hall had a nice game,” Herzog said. “It was a great group effort.”

Nathan Rooks had a 38-yard touchdown catch, two sacks and an 8-yard scoop-and-score on defense.

“Nathan had a huge game offensively and defensively,” Herzog said.

On special teams for the Mustangs, Liam O’Hare had a 56-yard punt return that hit pay dirt, and Robert Rooks blocked a Healdsburg punt and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

“I think we are playing some really good football right now,” Herzog said of the matchup with Santa Rosa next Saturday for the league title. “We have momentum.”

West County 41, Maria Carrillo 32

In a battle of teams at the bottom of the NBL Oak standings, host West County (4-5, 1-3) got its first league victory over the Pumas (1-8, 0-4).

“We made some big plays when we needed them,” West County coach Dan Bourdon said. “Maria Carrillo loaded the box on defense and challenged us to throw the ball.”

West County’s passing attack was viable enough to win the game and the offense connected on some big plays, especially in the first half. West County led 27-7 at halftime.

“In the first half we had some coverage breakdowns on defense. West County hit us with big chunk plays in the air,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “Offensively, we struggled to keep drives going. We had drive-killers in the first half.”

However, the Pumas rallied and narrowed the score to a 27-26 deficit before West County pulled ahead in the fourth quarter for the win.

“It was close at the end. We had a great rally in the second half,” Higgins said. “The second half was better, the kids played fantastic. They played inspiring ball.”

“We got a little momentum early. We came out strong,” Bourdon said. “We let them get a run in the third quarter.”

West County’s Jaden Brady had two rushing touchdowns and Ian Hocheder had a 60-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass and an 80-yard touchdown catch on a gadget play.

For Maria Carrillo, Sam Mortimer caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jess Debaca.