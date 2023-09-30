Prep football roundup: St. Vincent returns to win column, Analy defeats Maria Carrillo

Casa Grande, Windsor and Roseland University Prep also picked up victories Friday night.
St. Vincent 22, Fortuna 15

St. Vincent orchestrated a thrilling late-game, go-ahead scoring drive to notch a crucial 22-15 road win at Fortuna and improve 4-1 on the year.

Trailing 15-14 with less than three minutes left in regulation, the Mustangs lined up star senior wide receiver Jack Davis in the backfield and he caught a short pass from quarterback Gabe Casanovas and burst up the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown to give the game its final score.

“Jack is kind of our Deebo Samuel,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said of what Davis means to the Mustang’s offense. “We just stuck our best player in the backfield and Gabe threw a beautiful ball. Jack caught it in stride and took it about 60 yards.”

Davis caught three passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, Nico Antonini caught six passes for 58 yards and a touchdowns, and Casanovas went 11-for-18 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Mason Caturegli ran for 124 yards on 17 carries, and recorded 11.0 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, on defense.

Herzog praised the work of St. Vincent defensive linemen Jack Olyphant, Rob Rooks, Nour Elbelisy, and CJ Perez to help limit Fortuna’s production in the run game.

Friday’s win was a pivotal one for St. Vincent after it lost a hard-fought game at Montgomery last Friday.

“We were in a different county up here and it was a great atmosphere to play in front of — their fans were loud,” Herzog said. “After last week, when we kind of had a letdown, this was huge for our football team. It built a lot of confidence and showed the guys that, ‘Hey, we can come back against a great team.’”

Analy 37, Maria Carrillo 21

Analy’s special teams unit made some big contributions to lead the way to a 37-21 road win over Maria Carrillo.

Ben Stewart returned the game’s opening kickoff to the 9-yard line, and then punched in a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to give the Tigers an early lead. Then, early in the third quarter when the game was still in the balance, Derek Reyff returned a kickoff for a touchdown that gave Analy a 28-14 lead and enabled it to pull away from the Pumas.

“Our special teams really flipped the field tonight, to be honest,” Analy defensive coordinator Jerod Brown said. “It was huge for us — like, legitimately contributing to multiple scores.”

Analy stats were not available at the time of publication, but Brown noted that Reyff also scored a long receiving touchdown to spark the Tiger’s offense.

“We preach that sort of stuff all week, that (special teams) is really a critical aspect of the game,” Brown said. “That’s one of the places, quite frankly, that we try to work some other guys on the roster and get them on the field. So, it’s nice for those guys to feel like they had a big night as well. Obviously you hear the names of guys who are returners, but those returns are really sprung by some of our guys up front doing their jobs and working hard.”

For Maria Carrillo, Wyatt Olsen ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and Lucas Sihota ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. On the defensive side of the ball, Domenic Kayed racked up eight solo tackles and 2.0 sacks. Tristan Jordan tallied six solo stops.

Pumas’ coach Jay Higgins praised his team’s resilience, particularly for the scoring drive that it put together to open the third quarter that cut Analy’s lead to 21-14. But he noted that the pair of long kickoff returns Maria Carrillo surrendered were momentum-killers.

“In the third quarter, we came out and our guys did a really good job of just focusing on the drive at hand,” Higgins said. “We worked our butts off to go out there and score, but then we turn around and kick it off and they run it right back and nullified the points we had just worked for.

“There were a lot of opportunities for our guys to get frustrated and hang their heads, but they didn’t do that. I give my guys credit for that.”

Casa Grande 38, Napa 0

Casa Grande delivered its most decisive win of the season with a 38-0 road victory over Napa to improve to 4-1 on the year.

“They’re a good football team and are really building,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said of Napa. “For us, we were coming off a bye week where normally I would be concerned about us coming out flat. But we really didn’t — the defense came through again. … We ran the ball like we wanted to.”

Danny Mercado went 13-for-23 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Herrera caught four passes for 57 yards and ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Clint Rea caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdowns and also grabbed two interceptions to help set the tone for the Gauchos on both sides of the ball. Seamus Dirrane racked up 12.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.

“For us, we feel like we’re not peaking yet. We feel like we’re still on an uphill climb,” Antonio said. “We’re gonna hit the heart of our schedule here soon and we’ve just gotta keep working. The next month is gonna be tough.”

With the loss, Napa drops to 4-2 on the season and will now set its sights on next Friday’s home showdown with Sonoma Valley.

“We got some good pressure, but we just couldn’t get off the field on fourth down,” Napa offensive coordinator Chris Yepson said. “Their quarterback played a great game — found open receivers in the middle of the field, threw great balls, and hit guys in stride. There were just times where we couldn’t make a play on the football because it was right where it needed to be. So, hats off to Casa Grande; they have a great coaching staff and a great team.

“We’re still young, and we’re still building brick-by-brick. We’ve just gotta keep going back and keep working hard.”

Windsor 41, Eureka 0

The Jaguars shook off a slow start in Humboldt and rolled to their second shutout win in a row on Friday night over the Loggers behind a scoring barrage over the middle two quarters.

The Jaguars (3-1-1) led just 7-0 after one but scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to open up a 28-0 lead at the break. They added two more scores in the third and played the fourth with a running clock.

“We came out a little flat in the first quarter, had an early turnover on an exchange when we were driving,” said Windsor head coach DJ Sexton. “Then we turned it on in the second and third quarters.”

Senior quarterback Judson Anderson threw for 307 yards with four touchdowns on 20-of-23 passing with no interceptions. He threw two scores to senior wide receiver Ananias Walker, a three-star prospect who was making his season debut after serving his sit-out period following his transfer from Rancho Cotate.

Senior running back Max McFerren also had a 54-yard touchdown catch and run, senior wide receiver Joseph Campbell had a touchdown reception, senior running back Dom Morris had a short touchdown run and senior linebacker Ricky Campos had a 40-yard pick-six.

After starting the year with a loss and a tie, the Jaguars have now won three in a row heading into the first week of North Bay League-Oak play next week. The defending league champs host Santa Rosa (2-3) next Friday.

“We’re feeling good going into league but we definitely have some things we need to clean up overall,” Sexton said. “Turnovers have been an issue, penalties were an issue tonight. I thought we came out pretty flat tonight, too. But we like where we’re at. We feel like we’re in a good spot, we just know that we have to get back to cleaning some things up at practice next week.”

Roseland University Prep 50, Round Valley 0

RUP improved to 4-1 on the season after overcoming at slow start to thump Round Valley (2-3) 50-0 up in Covelo.

The Knights, who only lead 8-0 after one quarter and 26-0 at the half, turned on the jets in the second half, scoring another 24 points to complete the shutout.

“Our team’s performance was good on both sides of the ball,” RUP head coach DeJuan Miggins said. “We studied our opponent and prepared for their tendencies. Even though we pitched a shutout, Round Valley was a hard-hitting team. It’s just our guys wanted it more.

RUP running back Edgar Ordaz had himself a hat-trick, scoring once in the first half and twice in the second half. While Ordaz led the way, he wasn’t the only factor in the run game. Quarterback Eddie Gutierrez and running back Miguel Santiago also had rushing touchdowns on the evening, and the two also hooked up on a 20-yard passing score.

The Knights will return home next weekend riding a three-game win streak and host Swett (Crockett) in league play. RUP shut out the Warriors 40-0 last year.

Staff writer Gus Morris and Frank Darrien contributed to this story.

