Prep football roundup: Ukiah holds off Santa Rosa’s late challenge

Ukiah raced out to a big first-half lead and fought off a late Santa Rosa rally to notch a 28-21 win and improve to 2-2 on the season.

In his first career game, Wildcats sophomore quarterback Beau David went 14-for-20 passing for 170 yards, threw one touchdown and ran for another to set the tone for the offense. Omaurie Phillips-Porter and Emery Mathis had two touchdowns apiece for Ukiah.

With their starters out of the game, the Wildcats had a chance to take a commanding 35-7 lead during the second half. But a dropped pass prevented them from doing so, and Santa Rosa chipped away at their advantage late to make it a close contest.

“I think we can do a better job,” Ukiah head coach Paul Cronin said. “You know, we’re a good team and have quality athletes. It’s just about putting it all together. Some stuff is new, and we’ll do a better job as a coaching staff and players. I’m excited about next week.”

Trailing 28-21 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Santa Rosa (1-3) produced a big defensive stop to get the ball back and had a chance to produce a game-tying drive. But coach Roy Keegan said the Panthers weren’t able to reach the red zone and ultimately turned the ball over on downs.

“I’m very proud of the effort of our kids,” Keegan said. “We only dressed 19 (players) today; we’ve been banged up pretty good with injuries. We had guys out of position, but they battled all night long. Just really, really proud of the effort they put in.”

Talan Patrick caught 10 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Nolan Bankston. Rashai Thompson had a touchdown catch, too.

Keegan praised the contributions of senior nose guard Iverson Toleafoa, who tallied two sacks on the night.

“Our offensive line, we started two sophomores and they did a great job,” Keegan said. “Iverson never came off the field. He just battled — with only 19 guys, there were a lot of players who didn’t come off the field. I know Ukiah was banged up as well, not using that as an excuse. But I’m just really proud of our guys’ effort.”

Sonoma Valley 31, Terra Linda 20

Sonoma Valley scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to capture a comeback win over Terra Linda and improve to 2-2 on the season.

The Dragons’ offense came to life early in the third quarter behind a big performance from quarterback Trent Ohman. Hudson Giarritta caught 11 passes for 130 yards, and Austin Hughes caught two touchdowns.

“Trent calmed down and really took control of the game the whole second half — with his feet and his arm,” Sonoma Valley head coach Max Pond said. “It was just a good game. We were really proud of the way the guys competed.”

Trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Dragons’ offense roared to life in the third quarter. Cadyn Waldrop got them on the board with a rushing touchdown, and Max Harrison followed with a long field goal on the following possession to cut Terra Linda’s lead to 14-10.

The Trojans answered back with a touchdown of their own to make it 20-10. But the Dragons cut the lead to one score on their next possession when Ohman connected with Hughes on a go-route to make it 20-17.

On Terra Linda’s ensuing possession, Sonoma Valley safety Johnny Campbell tipped a pass into the air and Angelo Cano hauled it in for a crucial interception. From there, Sonoma Valley marched down the field and took their first lead of the game.

Hughes hauled in his second touchdown of the evening on a deep throw from Ohman — and drew a pass interference call in the process — to give the Dragons a 24-20 advantage.

“That (touchdown) and the interception by Angelo changed the momentum of the game,” Pond said. “To be barely down and then finally take that lead — those two plays changed the game, for sure.”

From there, Sonoma Valley’s defense buckled down and forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back late in the fourth quarter. With Terra Linda down to its final timeout, the Dragons simply needed to pick up one more first down in order to kneel out the rest of the clock — but Lee Scott broke loose for a long touchdown run to give the game its final score.

Fort Bragg 28, Cloverdale 13

Cloverdale produced some bright offensive moments but fell short in a home loss to Fort Bragg.

The Eagles found themselves in a 28-6 hole at halftime but buckled down to stay in contention during the second half.

“Our guys are always gonna compete, and they kept competing regardless of what the score was,” Cloverdale head coach Taylor Galloway said. “They just kept grinding and making adjustments. We didn’t quite stand up to the test early, but they responded really well. I challenged them at halftime and they came out and finished strong.”

Gio Pedroni linked up with Braxton Montanye for a deep touchdown pass in the first quarter and broke off a long touchdown run early in the third quarter for Cloverdale’s second score of the evening.

“Gio came in and threw really well; we were able to start spreading the ball out a little bit. … That provided us with a little spark,” Galloway said.

In the coming week, Galloway is looking for the Eagles to shore up their execution on the offensive side of the ball in order to keep drives going on a more consistent basis. They are slated to travel to Kelseyville next Friday.

“It’s just about cleaner reps in practice. Like, ‘Hey, what did we do well? Let’s build off of that. Let’s focus on those things,’” Galloway said. “Each week, we’re shaving things off and getting to the core of what we do well.”