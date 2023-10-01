Ukiah 49, St. Bernard’s 35

It was a game of runs, to say the least, as the lead traded hands numerous times in Humboldt but it was the Wildcats who would score the game’s final 22 points to escape with the win.

Ukiah (3-3) led 27-0 to start before the Crusaders (4-1) scored 35 straight points and retook the lead in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got a dramatic play in the closing seconds of the third quarter when they blocked a punt and Vincent Tyrell returned it for a touchdown from midfield. That tied the score at 35 all heading into the fourth, where it was all Ukiah.

Tony Zacarias caught two 20-yard touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Beau David, who had 300 yards and four scores through the air, to put the game away late. His final touchdown came with just under six minutes left to make it a two-score game.

Omaurie Phillips-Porter added a touchdown catch for Ukiah, which also forced four St. Bernard’s turnovers – a fumble, two interceptions and the blocked punt.

The Wildcats begin North Bay League-Redwood play next week on the road at Maria Carrillo (2-3).

“Got to get ready for next week,” said Ukiah head coach Paul Cronin. “Clean some things up.”

Cloverdale 43, Upper Lake 12

The Eagles led 16-0 after just four minutes and never looked back as they picked up their first win of the season over the Cougars at home on Friday night in North Central League I play.

“The kids are grinding, so it’s good to see them rewarded a bit,” said Cloverdale head coach Taylor Galloway. “It was homecoming, too, so some great energy out there. I think they realized that when they do their jobs, when they execute correctly, we can score points and we can be tough to compete against.”

Diesel Cavallo returned the opening kickoff 80 yards to get Cloverdale (1-4, 1-3) on the board and then added a rushing touchdown minutes later after the Eagles got the ball back on a blocked punt from Braxton Montanye.

Cole Grell finished the night with a touchdown hat trick – one rushing, one passing and one receiving. Kyle Garibaldi was on the receiving end of Grell’s touchdown pass and Galloway highlighted the defensive play of Konnor Yaeger, who finished the night with a couple sacks and quarterback pressures.

“We’re always right there, we just weren’t executing,” Galloway said. “Our guys just came and played lights out early on.”

Healdsburg 42, Berean Christian 42

The Greyhounds totaled their most points in a game since 2016 but settled for a tie on Friday night in their Homecoming game against the Eagles.

Berean Christian (1-4-1) rallied back from a 28-7 deficit in the third quarter and tied the game at 42 apiece with five minutes left in the fourth. Healdsburg (0-4-1) appeared to have retaken the lead with a touchdown on its next possession but the score was wiped away due to a penalty.

Berean Christian then drove deep into Healdsburg territory in the closing minutes but missed a potential game-winning field goal with one second left on the clock.

Healdsburg head coach Randy Parmeter elected not to continue into overtime, citing safety reasons. The Greyhounds, who lost their last 18 games heading into Friday, have a small roster this year.

“I don’t think we ever stopped them defensively,” said Parmeter. “They fumbled twice and that’s pretty much how we got the ball back. Defensively we have to do a better job tackling.”

Offensively, the 42 points are the most the Greyhounds have scored since the 2016 season when they beat Emery 62-0 in nonleague play.

“Offensively, we’ve done fairly well,” said Parmeter. “Our offense is not our problem at all ... it’s on defense, we’re not very physical yet.”

While the Greyhounds are still winless heading into their nonleague finale next week against Fortuna, Parmeter is pleased with his team’s progress.

“A lot of young kids, a lot of them go both ways,” he said. “They’re improving but we’re just stuck with a pretty stiff schedule down the stretch in league. To me, it’s about getting better, and the kids see that and know that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com.