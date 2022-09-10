Prep football: Santa Rosa erupts for season’s 1st victory

Friday night was a possible springboard game for Santa Rosa, which won for the first time this season in a 42-3 thrashing of visiting Archie Williams of San Anselmo. The Panthers will aim to utilize the win as momentum going into North Bay League play, which starts next week.

The Panthers (1-2) trailed 3-0 in the first quarter but then scored 42 unanswered points. Santa Rosa had one touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.

“We had a pretty good day offensively. We were very surprised with how everything went for us tonight,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “Our defense played well.”

The previously undefeated Falcons (2-1) struggled on offense, especially when their starting quarterback went out with an injury in the second quarter.

Santa Rosa’s offense was clicking under the guidance of quarterback Nolan Bankston (8-for-15 passing for 125 yards and three touchdowns; four rushes for 55 yards and one touchdown).

Bankston got the first Panthers score on a designed quarterback keeper that went 53 yards to pay dirt.

Bankston threw scoring passes to Nolan Frost (19 yards), Talan Patrick (30 yards) and Cooper Lee (38 yards). Frost had two interceptions on defense and Lee had a 65-yard pick-six for a score on defense. Running back Gabriel Pardo (eight carries for 53 yards) had an 11-yard rushing score.

“Pardo is small and elusive, and he hits the hole hard,” Keegan said.

Linebacker Adan Lemus had seven tackles and a sack and Patrick had five tackles and a sack at linebacker to key the Panthers’ defensive muscle.

“We didn’t play well our first couple of games. It was nice to get that off our backs,” Keegan said. “I’m happy our guys got a taste of victory. This is something to build on.”