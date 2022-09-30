Prep football: Skyline forfeits Week 6 game against Windsor

The Windsor High football team will be heading into league play next week on two straight byes as its opponent for Week 6, Skyline of Oakland, forfeited Friday night’s game due to an on-campus incident earlier this week.

“They had an incident on their campus involving some of their players, a fight or something,” said Windsor head coach Dean Sexton. “They had to suspend some of their players, one is in the hospital. Their coach wanted to play and said he still had enough guys to play but his administration wouldn’t allow the game. They called our principal today and forfeited the game.”

Windsor, which had its official bye last week coming off a 42-3 win over Lincoln-San Francisco, finishes its non-league schedule 3-2. The Jaguars open North Bay League-Oak play at Santa Rosa on Oct. 7.

“It is what it is,” Sexton said. “Nothing we can do. Just get ready for league against Santa Rosa.”

