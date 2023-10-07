Prep football: Sonoma Valley routs Napa 50-26 in offensive duel

Urgency was alive and well inside Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday evening.

If you were among the Napa High School crowd, you witnessed excited students and fans full of smiles and laughter, on hand for senior night and homecoming festivities.

But if you were on the field, there was a much different atmosphere, one that saw tension between two squads trying to make their mark.

Two football teams, both looking to strike a win in Vine Valley Athletic League play after striking out on the first two attempts, willing to do anything to get the job done.

For Sonoma Valley High School coming into Memorial, the Friday night lights could not have been brighter and the task could not have been taller.

On the road; opposing team’s senior night; two games under .500 with no wins through the first two games of league play.

For this Dragons squad, the challenges only meant one thing — no excuses.

The Dragons (3-4, 1-2) were facing almost every obstacle heading into the game against the Napa Grizzlies (4-3, 0-3). Still, senior quarterback Trent Ohman said the challenges of this matchup made his team work that much harder to prepare.

“Everyone was just in tune all week,” Ohman said. “We’ve never had a locked-in week like that at practice like we had this week, and the scoreboard showed it.”

The Dragons wasted no time testing the secondary of the Grizzlies’ defense early, sending several shots to the end zone in the opening possessions of the first quarter. Most of the throws from Ohman were targeted to their big-time junior wideouts Austin Hughes and Hudson Giarritta once the offense was able to march down into scoring territory — and the duo wasted no chances.

On a fade route to the right side of the field, Ohman found Hughes heading toward the end zone for the Dragons' first touchdown of the game, hushing the growling roar of the nearly packed Grizzly crowd by taking an 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

Though Sonoma Valley was able to punch Napa in the mouth early, the Grizzlies swiftly responded — primarily behind the play of their stellar dual-threat senior quarterback Diego Montanez.

After marching down the field with a series of handoffs and run-pass options, Napa leaned on their legs once again to find the end zone, as Montanez scored the Grizzlies’ first points on the evening with a 15-yard rush at the top of the second quarter to cut the deficit to two points at 8-6.

Despite the success in the running game early, this matchup quickly became a shootout that the Grizzlies simply lacked the ammunition to sustain, and Sonoma aggressively took control.

After trading a couple more scores in the first half, the Dragons’ offense exploded in the third quarter, and it all began with the team’s favorite weapon in Giarritta.

Nothing fazed this kid on the field — nothing.

Whether he was double-teamed, went one-on-one, came off a designed sweep or even on a kickoff return, Giarritta went where he wanted whenever he wanted, presenting a matchup nightmare that overwhelmed Napa’s defensive approach.

“It's no secret, you know, (Giarritta) deserves 10-plus touches a game,” Sonoma Valley head coach Max Pond said. “He is our guy; we gotta keep him healthy — he’s truly special.”

Ohman is grateful for the chance to play with No. 21 and still wonders why he continues to be overlooked as a prospect.

“I don't know how he has no offers,” Ohman said of his 6-foot-2 wide receiver. “I mean, he makes my job so easy — throw the ball over there, I know it’s getting gone down.”

Along with another touchdown score from Hughes, Giarritta helped the Dragons score 35 second-half points to secure the their first league win of the season.

Giarritta said that though he’s not the loudest or most talkative figure on the team, he demonstrates by example, and will continue to do so.

“I’m not really verbal, but I consider myself a leader with my actions on the field,” Giarritta said. “I don’t like to talk, I just play my game.”

For Pond, he’s happy with the team’s vision throughout the matchup and rising to the occasion in a much-needed win.

“(It’s) our first time playing at this awesome stadium and, just really happy with our offense and the way we executed today,” Pond said. “We knew that we were gonna have a good game if we just did our jobs.”