Prep football: St. Vincent routs Montgomery in statement win

Montgomery had no answer for Kai Hall and St. Vincent’s rushing attack as the Mustangs ran over the Vikings 49-28 in a huge nonleague statement win on their home turf Saturday afternoon.

Hall, a senior and future Division I running back, totaled a season-high 256 yards on the ground on 23 carries with four scores to lead the Mustangs (5-0), who accumulated 432 rushing yards as a team. Hall had scoring runs of 58, 45 and 22 yards in the first half to help St. Vincent, the No. 4 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, race out to a 42-7 lead from which it never looked backed.

For his career, Hall now has 63 total touchdowns, a new school record, breaking 1999 grad Ray Tamblyn’s record of 60.

With his 4 TDs today, @KaiHallSVHS now has 63 for his career at SV, breaking the school record of 60 set by 1999 grad Ray Tamblyn. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/VNXwF0k6gb — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 25, 2022

Last season, Montgomery (2-2) and St. Vincent shared the North Bay League-Redwood title with Santa Rosa and the Vikings came out on top in the head-to-head matchup 30-21. St. Vincent’s only other loss came in the state playoffs to end their season.

“I’m super happy with our first-half effort,” said St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog, who is now at 99 career wins. “Our kids were ready to play today. A little bit of revenge factor from last year and we want to show people that we are a small school with only 200 kids, but we can play with the big boys, and I think we showed that today against one of the top teams in the area.”

Senior quarterback Jaret Bosarge also had a huge game for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball. He accounted for 208 total yards on offense, 116 yards rushing on 10 carries, had both a 75-yard rushing and a 73-yard passing touchdown, and recorded a fumble recovery and an interception on defense. Both of his scores came in the first six minutes of the first quarter.

“Jaret Bosarge doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” Herzog said. “He might be the best football player on our team.”

SV QB @jaretbosarge said last year’s 30-21 league loss to Monty was a big motivator for today’s game.



“All week actually I was thinking about that game and that feeling that I gave us after the loss. It was a terrible feeling and I didn’t want that to happen this year.” #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/xu8eAiTaGF — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 25, 2022

Despite going into the locker room at halftime trailing by 35, the Vikings found some fight in the second half. Senior quarterback Lucas Foye hit Keegan Peterson for a 60-yard touchdown to open the third quarter and then connected with Owen Faustino for a 42-yarder midway through the fourth. Sam Valenti added a rushing touchdown in the third, but it was too little too late as the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

“It’s hard to even talk about this game,” Montgomery head coach Vertis Patton said. “I think we came out flat again, that’s two weeks in a row we’ve come out flat. … Another game of not executing, and if you don’t execute, don’t do your job correctly, this is what happens.”

Foye completed nine-of-21 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Joey Bowser had two catches for 85 yards and a 69-yard touchdown catch on the Vikings’ first play of the game. Keegan Peterson added 73 yards receiving on three catches and a 60-yard touchdown. Sam Valenti was their leading rusher with 69 yards on five carries with a score.

Both Montgomery and St. Vincent will have their byes next week before beginning league play Oct. 7. The Vikings will play at Cardinal Newman to open NBL-Oak play while St. Vincent will play at Piner in the NBL-Redwood opener.

“We’ve got to get more consistent, especially going into league now,” Patton said. “We’ve got two weeks to try and fix this thing and turn it around or it could be a long, long league season for us.”

