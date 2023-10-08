Prep football: St. Vincent takes care of business in 54-6 win over Piner

St. Vincent just sent the entire North Bay League Redwood division a message.

They’re still the defending champions.

The Mustangs (5-1) took care of business Saturday afternoon, braving the heat and beating Piner 54-6 in their league opener. The Prospectors drop to an even 3-3.

With the kickoff temperature at 92 degrees and the turf much hotter, both teams started out sloppy in a first half that lasted an hour and a half. In fact, despite a couple of Mustangs scores, neither team could get anything going until late in the second quarter.

“Great win,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “It was real hot out there, and the first quarter was a little bit of a struggle; we turned it on in the second. I thought we made some great plays in the second half to take the lead and take the game over.”

With the Mustangs — the No. 6 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings — up 12-0 with 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Piner was facing a fourth and long. Apollo Periera, who featured at the punting position multiple times throughout the game, faked the punt and evaded almost every St. Vincent defender on his way to a 48-yard touchdown. That would give Piner its only score of the game.

“I thought for the first quarter and a half we played really well,” Piner head coach Ronnie Cummings said. “We made a couple of mistakes defensively, which resulted in a couple of early touchdowns by St. Vincent. I think we let the heat get to us a bit as well.”

From there, it was all St. Vincent, which had four total interceptions (including a pick-six by Frankie Monachello), two three-and-outs and two turnovers on downs forced since that Piner score.

One player of note is Mason Caturegli, who torched the Piner defense for 230 yards on 16 carries for two scores.

Here are some key takeaways.

Casanovas’s big day

Sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas clearly showed how comfortable he is commanding the Mustangs’ offense. Coming into Saturday’s contest, he had thrown for more 1,000 yards and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 12-to-4.

Well, he put up five total touchdowns Saturday. Four of those were through the air — including two to Nico Antonini — and one was on the ground. He finished with a passing line of 11-of-21 for 155 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

@CasanovasGabe with five total touchdowns on the day. Here he is talking about the win #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/y0hmH2mTuJ — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) October 8, 2023

“Gabe’s done a great job,” Herzog said of his signal caller. “Every game, even the loss to Montgomery, he showed out. He’s averaging over 200-yards passing a game and not turning it over like a normal sophomore would. He’s exceeding our expectations of him, and he’s getting better each week.”

Safe to say, if Casanovas can keep the machine running and limit his mistakes, watch out for St. Vincent.

NBL-Redwood getting interesting

While St. Vincent clearly showed they’re top of the class in the Redwood despite being banged up, there are some league games down the road that will surely have everyone excited.

None perhaps more than two weeks from now on Oct. 21, when Paul Cronin’s Ukiah (4-3) comes to town. The Wildcats blitzed Maria Carrillo 42-14 on Friday night in a huge result for league play.

Speaking of Carrillo (2-4), the Mustangs will have to play them in the final game of the season for the second straight year. While the Pumas are on a three-game skid, they are still super dangerous, and have a high-quality win over Petaluma.

This league race is going to be fun.

