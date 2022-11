Prep football: Stat stars from Week 10

Here are the top local performers from Week 10 of the high school football season.

Hayden Anderson, sophomore, quarterback/wide receiver, Windsor

18 carries, 231 yards, 5 TDs in a 51-30 win over Analy.

Jacob Pruitt, junior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

11-for-22 passing, 162 yards, TD, Int, 18 carries, 179 rushing yards, 3 TDs in a 34-14 win over Montgomery.

Sammy Long, senior, quarterback, Analy

23-for-41 passing, 303 yards, 2 TDs, Int, 2 rushing TDs in a 51-30 loss to Windsor.

Matt Erickson, junior, quarterback, Piner

22-for-44 passing, 253 yards, 3 TDs, Int, 50 rushing yards in a 26-21 loss to Ukiah

Wyatt Abramson, senior, quarterback, Casa Grande

16-for-24 passing, 229 yards, 3 TDs, Int in a 29-28 win over Petaluma.

Matthew Hilden, junior, quarterback, Cardinal Newman

5-for-8 passing, 93 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD in a 49-14 win over Santa Rosa.

Henry Ellis, senior, quarterback, Petaluma

48 rushing yards, 3 TDs in a 29-28 loss to Casa Grande.

Gabe Casanovas, freshman, quarterback, St. Vincent

Six carries, 101 yards, TD in a 43-6 win over Healdsburg.

Santino Acevedo, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

10 carries, 211 yards, 3 TDs and a receiving TD in a 49-14 win over Santa Rosa.

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent

10 carries, 194 yards, 3 TDs in a 43-6 win over Healdsburg.

Ky Parrish, senior, running back, Ukiah

14 carries, 150 yards, TD in a 26-21 win over Piner.

Ed Berncich, junior, running back, Petaluma

24 carries, 113 yards in a 29-28 loss to Casa Grande

Max McFerren, junior, running back, Windsor

10 carries, 97 yards, TD in a 51-30 win over Analy.

Dylan Follrad, senior, running back, Santa Rosa

Five carries, 74 yards, TD in a 49-14 loss to Cardinal Newman,

Lucas Miles, senior, wide receiver, Casa Grande

Eight catches, 145 yards, TD, 39-yard passing touchdown in a 29-28 win over Petaluma.

Marcus Fenk, senior, wide receiver, Ukiah

Six catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs in a 26-21 win over Piner.

Solomon Hall, senior, wide receiver, Analy

Seven catches, 112 yards, TD in a 51-30 loss to Windsor.

Jaden Hernandez, sophomore, wide receiver, Piner

Eight catches, 111 yards, TD in a 26-21 loss to Piner.

Owen Faustino, senior, wide receiver, Montgomery

Five catches, 89 yards, 2 TDs in a 34-14 loss to Rancho Cotate.

Dylan Gagnon, senior, wide receiver/defensive back, Rancho Cotate

Two catches, 50 yards, TD and an interception on defense in a 34-14 win over Montgomery.

Gunnar Erickson, junior, wide receiver

Nine total tackles (seven solo) and an 80-yard kickoff return TD in a 51-30 win over Analy.

London Sundell, junior, defensive tackle, Petaluma

Two sacks, five total tackles in a 29-28 loss to Casa Grande.

Abel Calvillo, senior, safety, Rancho Cotate

34-yard pick-six in a 34-14 win over Montgomery.

Zach Kelly, senior, wide receiver/defensive back, Cardinal Newman

27-yard TD reception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in a 49-14 win over Santa Rosa.

Jasper Kemp, junior, linebacker, Cardinal Newman

13 total tackles (nine solo) with two sacks in a 49-14 win over Santa Rosa.

Dante Brown, senior, linebacker, Ukiah

12 tackles, sack and a forced fumble in a 26-21 win over Piner.

Nico Antonini, junior, linebacker, St. Vincent

Nine tackles (five solo), two for loss and a 19-yard receiving TD in a 43-6 win over Healdsburg.

Nathan Rooks, senior, linebacker, St. Vincent

38-yard TD reception and an interception on defense in a 43-6 win over Healdsburg.

Don’t see your team’s stats? Send them to us at sports@pressdemocrat.com.

