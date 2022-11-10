Prep football: Stat stars from Week 11

Here are the top local performers from Week 11 of the high school football season.
Trent Ohman, junior, quarterback, Sonoma Valley
12-for-20 passing, 298 yards, 3 TDs, 69 rushing yards in 28-21 win over Napa.
Matt Erickson, junior, quarterback, Piner
18-for-24 passing, 295 yards, 5 TDs in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg.
Jacob Pruitt, junior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate
Five-for-five passing, 187 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD in a 49-3 win over Santa Rosa.
Lucas Foye, senior, quarterback, Montgomery
Four rushing touchdowns and 115 passing yards in a 50-49 loss to Analy.
Henry Ellis, senior, quarterback, Petaluma
10-for-22 passing, 118 yards, 3 TDs in a 35-23 loss to American Canyon.
Ryder Jacobson, senior, running back, Casa Grande
21 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs in a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena.
Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent
17 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs in a 28-7 win over Maria Carrillo.
Santino Acevedo, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman
22 carries, 126 yards in a 14-13 loss to Windsor.
Silas Pologeorgis, junior, running back, Petaluma
Nine carries, 124 yards in a 35-23 loss to American Canyon.
Alex Alverez, senior, running back, Montgomery
24 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs in a 50-49 loss to Analy.
Wyatt Morris, sophomore, running back, Windsor
16 carries, 71 yards, 2 TDs in a 14-13 win over Cardinal Newman.
Hudson Giarritta, sophomore, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley
Seven catches, 177 yards, 2 TDs in a 28-21 win over Naoa.
Sailasa Vadrawale, senior, wide receiver, Rancho Cotate
Two catches, 138 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD in a 49-3 win over Santa Rosa.
Jaden Hernandez, sophomore, wide receiver, Piner
Three catches, 56 yards, TD, fumble recovery on defense and a 95-yard punt return TD in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg.
Dawson Shaw, senior, wide receiver, Petaluma
Three catches, 27 yards, 3 TDs in a 35-23 loss to American Canyon.
NJ Roberts, senior, wide receiver, Piner
Five catches, 100 yards, TD in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg.
Kodi Cornelius, junior, defensive tackle, Casa Grande
Nine tackles, six for loss, with three sacks in a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena.
Jack Larson, senior, defensive end, Casa Grande
Seven tackles, four for loss, two sacks in a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena.
Payden Ihrig, junior, linebacker, Sonoma Valley
15 total tackles (five solo) with a sack in a 28-21 win over Napa.
Waisea Bainibure, senior, defensive tackle, Montgomery
12 tackles (nine solo), three for loss in a 50-49 loss to Analy.
Daunte Gonzalez, sophomore, linebacker, Sonoma Valley
13 tackles (two solos) in a 28-21 win over Napa.
Joey Bowser, senior, wide receiver, Montgomery
86-yard kickoff return TD in a 50-49 win over Analy.
Nathan Rooks, senior, defensive end, St. Vincent
Six tackles (three solo), 2.5 for loss and two sacks in a 28-7 win over Maria Carrillo.
Cam Vaughn, senior, defensive tackle, St. Vincent
Six tackles (three solo), two for loss and two sacks in a 28-7 win over Maria Carrillo.
Tobias Klein, senior, cornerback, St. Vincent
34-yard pick-six in a 28-7 win over Maria Carillo.
Anthony Castellani, senior, safety, Piner
Six tackles, two sacks in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg
Don’t see your team’s stats? Send them to us at sports@pressdemocrat.com.
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: