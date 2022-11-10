Prep football: Stat stars from Week 11

Here are the top local performers from Week 11 of the high school football season.

Trent Ohman, junior, quarterback, Sonoma Valley

12-for-20 passing, 298 yards, 3 TDs, 69 rushing yards in 28-21 win over Napa.

Matt Erickson, junior, quarterback, Piner

18-for-24 passing, 295 yards, 5 TDs in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg.

Jacob Pruitt, junior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

Five-for-five passing, 187 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD in a 49-3 win over Santa Rosa.

Lucas Foye, senior, quarterback, Montgomery

Four rushing touchdowns and 115 passing yards in a 50-49 loss to Analy.

Henry Ellis, senior, quarterback, Petaluma

10-for-22 passing, 118 yards, 3 TDs in a 35-23 loss to American Canyon.

Ryder Jacobson, senior, running back, Casa Grande

21 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs in a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena.

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent

17 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs in a 28-7 win over Maria Carrillo.

Santino Acevedo, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

22 carries, 126 yards in a 14-13 loss to Windsor.

Silas Pologeorgis, junior, running back, Petaluma

Nine carries, 124 yards in a 35-23 loss to American Canyon.

Alex Alverez, senior, running back, Montgomery

24 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs in a 50-49 loss to Analy.

Wyatt Morris, sophomore, running back, Windsor

16 carries, 71 yards, 2 TDs in a 14-13 win over Cardinal Newman.

Hudson Giarritta, sophomore, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley

Seven catches, 177 yards, 2 TDs in a 28-21 win over Naoa.

Sailasa Vadrawale, senior, wide receiver, Rancho Cotate

Two catches, 138 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD in a 49-3 win over Santa Rosa.

Jaden Hernandez, sophomore, wide receiver, Piner

Three catches, 56 yards, TD, fumble recovery on defense and a 95-yard punt return TD in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg.

Dawson Shaw, senior, wide receiver, Petaluma

Three catches, 27 yards, 3 TDs in a 35-23 loss to American Canyon.

NJ Roberts, senior, wide receiver, Piner

Five catches, 100 yards, TD in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg.

Kodi Cornelius, junior, defensive tackle, Casa Grande

Nine tackles, six for loss, with three sacks in a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena.

Jack Larson, senior, defensive end, Casa Grande

Seven tackles, four for loss, two sacks in a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena.

Payden Ihrig, junior, linebacker, Sonoma Valley

15 total tackles (five solo) with a sack in a 28-21 win over Napa.

Waisea Bainibure, senior, defensive tackle, Montgomery

12 tackles (nine solo), three for loss in a 50-49 loss to Analy.

Daunte Gonzalez, sophomore, linebacker, Sonoma Valley

13 tackles (two solos) in a 28-21 win over Napa.

Joey Bowser, senior, wide receiver, Montgomery

86-yard kickoff return TD in a 50-49 win over Analy.

Nathan Rooks, senior, defensive end, St. Vincent

Six tackles (three solo), 2.5 for loss and two sacks in a 28-7 win over Maria Carrillo.

Cam Vaughn, senior, defensive tackle, St. Vincent

Six tackles (three solo), two for loss and two sacks in a 28-7 win over Maria Carrillo.

Tobias Klein, senior, cornerback, St. Vincent

34-yard pick-six in a 28-7 win over Maria Carillo.

Anthony Castellani, senior, safety, Piner

Six tackles, two sacks in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg

Don’t see your team’s stats? Send them to us at sports@pressdemocrat.com.

