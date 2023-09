Prep football: Stat stars from Week 2

Every week throughout the high school football season, The Press Democrat will highlight the top performers from local teams.

Here are the standouts from Week 2:

Judson Anderson, senior, quarterback, Windsor

26-for-35 passing, 361 yards, 5 TDs in a 42-39 loss to Escalon.

Jacob Pruitt, senior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

12 carries, 261 yards, 5 TDs in a 35-34 loss to Redwood.

Bobby McGovern, senior, quarterback, Montgomery

20-for-23 passing, 307 yards, 5 TDs in a 60-12 win over Bethel.

Gabe Casanovas, sophomore, quarterback, St. Vincent

18-for-22 passing, 263 yards, 3 TDs, 47 rushing yards in a 48-19 win over Oakland Tech.

Sokhayne Prak, sophomore, quarterback, Piner

15-for-22 passing, 204 yards, 4 TDs in a 36-17 win over Cloverdale.

Jake Lewis, senior, quarterback, Analy

235 passing yards, 3 TDs in a 56-7 win over Eureka.

Drew Sangiacomo, junior, quarterback, Justin-Siena

15-for-23 passing, 195 yards, 3 TDs in a 28-14 win over De Anza.

Jayson Colter, junior, quarterback, Cardinal Newman

Six-for-13 passing, 192 yards, 3 TDs in a 27-7 win over Vacaville.

Si Sabbagha, senior, quarterback, Vintage

13 carries for 128 yards, 2 TDs, 82 passing yards in a 30-26 win over Antioch.

Wynton Meyer, senior, quarterback, St. Helena

Four-for-seven passing, 95 yards, TD, two carries for 97 yards, 2 TDs in a 62-27 win over Healdsburg.

Sam Beck, junior, running back, St. Helena

27 carries for 235 yards, 2 TDs in a 62-27 win over Healdsburg.

Chase Miller, senior, running back, Petaluma

17 carries for 219 yards, 2 TDs in a 35-14 win over Santa Rosa.

Ben Stewart, senior, running back, Analy

187 rushing yards, 3 TDs in a 56-7 win over Eureka.

Zach Homan, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

23 carries for 149 yards, TD, 63 receiving yards, TD in a 27-7 win over Vacaville.

Ed Berncich, senior, running back, Petaluma

17 carries for 112 yards, TD in a 35-14 win over Santa Rosa.

Richie Tristan, senior, running back, Piner

12 carries for 100 yards, TD in a 36-17 win over Cloverdale.

Thomas Malloy, junior, running back, Justin-Siena

18 carries for 80 yards, four catches for 70 yards, 2 TDs in a 28-14 win over De Anza.

Sam Raunegger, senior, running back, St. Helena

Six carries, 100 yards, 2 TDs, 24-yard TD reception in a 62-27 win over Healdsburg.

Zach Herrera, senior, running back, Casa Grande

Nine carries, 76 yards, 2 TDs in a 42-6 win over Berkeley.

Ay-dehn Pressler, senior, wide receiver, Montgomery

eight catches, 232 yards, 4 TDs, punt return TD in a 60-12 win over Bethel.

Hayden Anderson, junior, wide receiver, Windsor

12 catches, 148 yards, 2 TDs in a 42-39 loss to Escalon.

Gunnar Erickson, senior, wide receiver, Windsor

Seven catches, 144 yards, TD in a 42-39 loss to Escalon.

Omaurie Phillips-Porter, junior, wide receiver, Ukiah

Nine catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs in a 49-14 loss to Dublin.

Jack Davis, senior, wide receiver, St. Vincent

Nine catches, 118 yards, TD, 65 rushing yards, 2 TDs in a 48-19 win over Oakland Tech.

Jonah Bertoli, sophomore, wide receiver, Cardinal Newman

Two catches, 85 yards, 2 TDs in a 27-7 win over Vacaville.

Noah Allen, senior, wide receiver, Piner

Four catches, 85 yards, 2 TDs in a 36-17 win over Cloverdale.

Apollo Pereira, junior, wide receiver, Piner

Three catches, 45 yards, 2 TDs in a 36-17 win over Cloverdale.

Kodi Cornelius, senior, lineman, Casa Grande

Eight total tackles, four for loss, three sacks in a 42-6 win over Berkeley.

Kevin Rico, senior, safety, Napa

Three interceptions including a 65-yard pick-six in a 35-12 win over Irvington-Fremont.

Andrew Antonio, senior, linebacker, Casa Grande

Two pick-sixes in a 42-6 win over Berkeley.

Kris Adams, senior, defensive back, Montgomery

Two interceptions in a 60-12 win over Bethel.

London Sundell, senior, lineman, Petaluma

Two sacks, 20-yard rushing TD in a 35-14 win over Santa Rosa.

Seammus Dirrane, senior, linebacker, Casa Grande

Four tackles for loss in a 42-6 win over Berkeley.

Jack Hillesheim, junior, lineman, Casa Grande

Three tackles for loss, sack in a 42-6 win over Berkeley

William Zell, junior, lineman, Casa Grande

Three tackles for loss, sack in a 42-6 win over Berkeley

Adan Lemus, senior, Santa Rosa

16 total tackles, 10 solo, in a 35-14 loss to Petaluma.

Michael Mendoza, senior, Santa Rosa

13 total tackles, seven solo, in a 35-14 loss to Petaluma

Jordon Rivera, sophomore, Santa Rosa

Two fumble recoveries in a 35-14 loss to Petaluma.

Talan Patrick, senior, Santa Rosa

Sack and a 92-yard kickoff return TD in a 35-14 loss to Petaluma.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.