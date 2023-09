Prep football: Stat stars from Week 3

Every week throughout the high school football season, The Press Democrat will highlight the top performers from local teams.

Here are the standouts from Week 3:

Jacob Pruitt, senior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

10-for-18 passing, 206 yards, 3 TDs, 19 carries for 181 yards, 3 TDs in a 48-34 win over Sacramento

Mason Harris, junior, quarterback, American Canyon

10-for-14 passing, 236 yards, 4 TDs in a 30-28 win over Foothill

Bobby McGovern, senior, quarterback, Montgomery

11-for-25 passing, 221 yards, 2 TDs in a 28-27 loss to Napa

Gabe Casanovas, sophomore, quarterback, St. Vincent

16-for-26 passing, 197 yards, 3 TDs in a 30-7 win over Balboa

Danny Mercado, junior, quarterback, Casa Grande

14-for-25 passing, 171 yards, 2 TDs, 32 rushing yards, TD in a 35-12 win over Ukiah

Diego Montanez, junior, quarterback, Napa

121 passing yards, TD, 59 rushing yards, TD in a 28-27 win over Montgomery

Zach Homan, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

34 carries for 206 yards, 3 TDs in a 30-27 win over Vintage

Zach Herrera, senior, running back, Casa Grande

15 carries for 164 yards, 2 TDs in a 35-12 win over Ukiah

Sam Beck, junior, running back, St. Helena

26 carries for 117 yards, TD in a 31-30 loss to Willits

Chase Miller, senior, running back, Petaluma

16 carries for 115 yards, 2 TDs on offense, two sacks on defense in a 34-14 win over Analy

Quentin Perez, junior, running back, Montgomery

16 carries for 115 yards, 2 TDs in a 28-27 loss to Napa

Alex Barrientos, senior, running back, Napa

21 carries for 115 yards, TD in a 28-27 win over Montgomery

Wyatt Olsen, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

15 carries for 114 rushing yards, 2 TDs in a 22-19 loss to Benicia

Potu Hale, senior, running back, Rancho Cotate

17 carries for 90 yards, TD in a 48-34 win over Sacramento

Jeffrey Page, senior, running back, Vintage

17 carries for 86 yards, 2 TDs in a 30-27 loss to Cardinal Newman.

Cole Gholar, sophomore, wide receiver, American Canyon

Two catches for 141 yards, 2 TDs in a 30-28 win over Foothill

Izeyah Wright, senior, wide receiver, Montgomery

Five catches for 124 yards, TD in a 28-27 loss to Napa

Clint Rea, senior, wide receiver, Casa Grande

Five catches for 102 yards, 2 TDs in a 35-12 win over Ukiah

Jack Davis, senior, wide receiver, St. Vincent

Six catches for 99 yards, TD, 19 rushing yards in a 30-7 win over Balboa

Gio Martinez, junior, wide receiver, Rancho Cotate

Three catches for 79 yards, 2 TDs in a 48-34 win over Sacramento

Tye Nickens, junior, wide receiver, St. Vincent

Five catches for 51 yards, 2 TDs in a 30-7 win over Balboa

Ed Bernich, senior, defensive lineman/running back, Petaluma

Nine total tackles, two for loss with two sacks on defense, 18 carries for 105 yards, 2 TDs on offense in a 34-14 win over Analy

Nico Antonini, senior, linebacker, St. Vincent

15 total tackles, eight solo, one for loss, fumble recovery for TD in a 30-7 win over Balboa

Russel Wilms, junior, linebacker, St. Helena

14 total tackles, nine solo, one for loss in a 31-30 loss to Willits

London Sundell, senior, defensive lineman, Petaluma

Five total tackles, three for loss with two sacks, fumble caused, 40-yard fumble recovery TD in a 34-14 win over Analy

Kahlio Vaetoe, freshman, defensive lineman, Cardinal Newman

10 total tackles, four solo, in 30-27 win over Vintage

Aleki Fale, junior, linebacker, American Canyon

10 total tackles, four solo, in a 30-28 win over Foothill

Dominick Torres, senior, defensive back, Cardinal Newman

Six total tackles, two interceptions in a 30-27 win over Vintage

Joseph Edwards, junior, linebacker, St. Vincent

Interception, fumble recovery in a 30-7 win over Balboa

Kodi Cornelius, senior, defensive lineman, Casa Grande

Seven total tackles, two for loss, two sacks in a 35-12 win over Ukiah

Isaiah Vaughn, senior, linebacker, American Canyon

Two sacks in a 30-28 win over Foothill

Matt Reilly, senior, defensive back, Casa Grande

Seven total tackles, three solo, interception in a 35-12 win over Ukiah

Cade Rea, senior, linebacker, Casa Grande

Seven total tackles, four solo, interception in a 35-12 win over Ukiah

Tyler Schach, senior, defensive back, Rancho Cotate

Six total tackles, six solo, with an interception in a 48-34 win over Sacramento

