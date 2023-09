Prep football: Stat stars from Week 4

Every week throughout the high school football season, The Press Democrat will highlight the top performers from local teams.

Here are the standouts from Week 4:

Jacob Pruitt, senior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

Eight-for-11 passing, 185 yards, 3 TDs; 13 carries, 195 yards, 3 TDs in a 39-20 win over Freedom-Oakley

Judson Anderson, senior, quarterback, Windsor

13-for-22 passing, 204 yards, 2 TDs; eight carries for 53 yards, TD in a 38-14 win over Dublin

Wynton Meyer, senior, quarterback, St. Helena

Seven-for-12 passing, 180 yards, 4 TDs in a 41-8 win over Upper Lake

Trent Ohman, senior, quarterback, Sonoma Valley

13-for-21 passing, 184 yards, 2 TDs, 39 rushing yards in a 31-20 win over Terra Linda

Bobby McGovern, senior, quarterback, Montgomery

10-for-17 passing, 134 yards, TD; six carries for 114 yards, TD in a 34-24 win over Hayward

Beau David, sophomore, quarterback, Ukiah

14-for-20 passing, 170 yards, TD; rushing TD in a 28-21 win over Santa Rosa

Nolan Bankston, senior, quarterback, Santa Rosa

18-for-32 passing, 173 yards, 3 TDs in a 28-21 loss to Ukiah

Nova Perrill, junior, quarterback, Healdsburg

Three-for-three passing, 104 yards, TD; 12 carries for 68 yards, TD in a 22-20 loss to Kennedy-Richmond

Wyatt Knechtle, junior, quarterback, Cardinal Newman

Seven-for-10 passing, 92 yards, 2 TDs in a 59-7 win over De Anza

Mason Harris, junior, quarterback, American Canyon

Two passing TDs, 73-yard fumble recovery TD in a 42-25 loss to Vanden

Wyatt Olsen, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

16 carries for 126 yards, 3 TDs, three catches for 93 yards; TD and a fumble recovery on defense in a 42-21 win over Petaluma

Quentin Perez, junior, running back, Montgomery

25 carries, 173 yards, TD in a 34-24 win over Hayward

Jeffery Page, senior, running back, Vintage

23 carries for 136 yards, 2 TDs in a 21-12 loss to Heritage-Brentwood

Lucas Sihota, junior, running back, Maria Carrillo

18 carries for 112 rushing yards, 2 TDs in a 42-21 win over Petaluma

Zach Homan, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

14 carries for 109 yards, 2 TDs in a 59-7 win over De Anza

Ed Berncich, senior, running back, Petaluma

16 carries, 108 yards, TD in a 42-21 loss to Maria Carrillo

Zach Herrera, senior, running back, Casa Grande

15 carries for 84 yards, 59 receiving yards, 2 TDs in a 28-14 win over Balboa

Sam Beck, junior, running back, St. Helena

14 carries for 60 yards, TD, 47-yard TD reception in a 41-8 win over Upper Lake

Emery Mathis, senior, running back, Ukiah

Two receiving TDs in a 28-21 win over Santa Rosa

Gio Martinez, junior, wide receiver, Rancho Cotate

Three catches for 121 yards, 2 TDs in a 39-20 win over Freedom-Oakley.

Hudson Giarritta, junior, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley

Eight catches for 123 yards in a 31-20 win over Terra Linda

Talan Patrick, senior, wide receiver, Santa Rosa

10 catches for 100 yards, 2 TDs, 50 rushing yards, sack on defense in a 28-21 loss to Ukiah

Jonah Bertoli, sophomore, wide receiver, Cardinal Newman

Three catches for 43 yards, 2 TDs, 65-yard punt return TD in a 59-7 win over De Anza

Dean Sommer, sophomore, wide receiver, St. Helena

Three catches for 80 yards, 2 TDs in a 41-8 win over Upper Lake

Austin Hughes, junior, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley

Three catches for 59 yards, 2 TDs in a 31-20 win over Terra Linda

Izeyah Wright, senior, wide receiver/linebacker, Montgomery

Five catches for 74 yards, TD, 25-yard pick-six on defense in a 34-24 win over Hayward

Omaurie Phillips-Porter, junior, wide receiver, Ukiah

Two receiving TDs in a 28-21 win over Santa Rosa

Dylan Webb, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back, Cardinal Newman

Touchdown reception on offense, interception on defense in a 59-7 win over De Anza

Asher Stolarczyk, junior, wide receiver, Petaluma

140 kickoff return yards including 92-yard TD return in a 42-21 loss to Maria Carrillo

Max Harrison, senior, kicker, Sonoma Valley

Four-for-four on PATs, 41-yard FG in a 31-20 win over Terra Linda

Nathan Ponce, junior, linebacker, Montgomery

12 total tackles (eight solo) in a 34-24 win over Hayward

Casey Terrell, senior, linebacker, Sonoma Valley

12 total tackles (six solo) in a 31-20 win over Terra Linda

Luke Giusto, senior, Justin-Siena

11 total tackles (six solo), interception in a 21-17 win over Eureka

Ricky Campos, senior, linebacker, Windsor

10 total tackles (eight solo, one for loss) in a 38-14 win over Dublin

Jim Bevu, senior, lineman, Montgomery

Two sacks in a 34-24 win over Hayward

Thomas Ford, senior, defensive back, Windsor

Two sacks in a 38-14 win over Dublin

Cooper Lee, senior, safety, Santa Rosa

Five tackles (three for loss), sack in a 28-21 loss to Ukiah

Kodi Cornelius, senior, lineman, Casa Grande

Six tackles (three for loss), three sacks in a 28-14 win over Balboa

Jasper Kemp, senior, linebacker, Cardinal Newman

Nine total tackles, 1.5 sacks in a 59-7 win over De Anza

Tyler Schach, senior, defensive back, Rancho Cotate

Two interceptions in a 39-20 win over Freedom-Oakley

Dallas Longwood, junior, Justin-Siena

Two interceptions in a 21-17 win over Eureka

Adam Raines, senior, linebacker, Rancho Cotate

10 total tackles, two solo, in a 39-20 win over Freedom-Oakley

Eric Rodriguez, junior, linebacker, Rancho Cotate

10 total tackles in a 39-20 win over Freedom-Oakley

Brandon Burgess, senior, lineman, St. Helena

10 total tackles (four solo) in a 41-8 win over Upper Lake

Adam Herdell, sophomore, linebacker, St. Helena

Nine total tackles (two for loss) in a 41-8 win over Upper Lake

