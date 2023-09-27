Prep football: Stat stars from Week 5

Every week throughout the high school football season, The Press Democrat will highlight the top performers from local teams.

Here are the standouts from Week 5:

Sokhayne Prak, sophomore, quarterback, Piner

17-for-23 passing, 303 yards, 6 TDs in a 42-7 win over Eureka

Drew Sangiacomo, junior, quarterback, Justin-Siena

17-for-20 passing, 252 yards, 3 TDs in a 32-28 win over Napa

Judson Anderson, senior, quarterback, Windsor

Nine-for-10 passing, 152 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD in a 27-0 win over Eureka

Ryan Landry, junior, quarterback, Petaluma

Four-for-five passing, 106 yards, TD, 38 rushing yards, TD and an interception on defense in a 56-26 win over Sonoma Valley

Trent Ohman, senior, quarterback, Sonoma Valley

18-for-31 passing, 245 yards, 3 TDs, 19 carries for 81 yards, TD in a 56-26 loss to Petaluma

Diego Montanez, junior, quarterback, Napa

Seven-for-19 passing, 189 yards, 3 TDs in a 32-28 loss to Justin-Siena

Zack Homan, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

23 carries for 217 yards, 4 TDs in a 34-0 win over St. Mary’s-Albany

Chase Miller, senior, running back, Petaluma

Five carries for 204 yards, 3 TDs in a 56-26 win over Sonoma Valley

Ojani Castillo, senior, running back, American Canyon

22 carries for 164 yards, TD in a 16-13 win over Vintage

Emasi Rabukawaqa, senior, running back, Montgomery

18 carries, 162 yards, 2 TDs, 82-yard kickoff return TD in a 37-35 win over St. Vincent

Ed Bernich, senior, running back/defensive end, Petaluma

16 carries for 80 yards, 2 TDs, 11 total tackles on defense with four sacks in a 56-26 win over Sonoma Valley

Treven Cullinane, senior, running back, Vintage

14 carries for 124 yards, 2 TDs in a 16-13 loss to American Canyon

Dallas Logwood, junior, running back, Justin-Siena

23 carries for 96 yards, 2 TDs in a 32-28 win over Napa

Wyatt Olsen, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

11 carries, 103 yards in a 40-21 loss to Wood

Jack Davis, senior, wide receiver, St. Vincent

Eight carries for 153 yards, TD, 3 rushing TDs, interception on defense in a 37-35 loss to Montgomery

Apollo Pereira, junior, wide receiver, Piner

Five catches for 142 yards, 3 TDs in a 43-7 win over Eureka

Jaden Hernandez, junior, wide receiver, Piner

Eight catches for 136 yards, 3 TDs, fumble recovery on defense in a 43-7 win over Eureka

Fisher MacDonald, senior, wide receiver, Napa

Three catches for 127 yards, 2 TDs, 45 rushing yards in a 32-28 loss to Justin-Siena

Hudson Giarritta, junior, wide receiver

10 catches for 123 yards, 2 TDs in a 56-26 loss to Petaluma

Asher Stolarczyk, junior, running back/wide receiver, Petaluma

55-yard TD reception, 90-yard kickoff return TD in a 56-26 win over Sonoma Valley

Izeyah Wright, senior, wide receiver, Montgomery

Three catches for 65 yards, TD, 64-yard rushing TD in a 37-35 win over St. Vincent

Logan Rodriguez, junior, linebacker, Cardinal Newman

16 total tackles, four solo, two for loss in a 34-0 win over St. Mary’s-Albany

London Sundell, senior, defensive end, Petaluma

Eight total tackles, four solo, five for loss, with three sacks in a 56-26 win over Sonoma Valley

Jimmy McKenzie, junior, defensive end, Cardinal Newman

11 total tackles, on solo, in a 34-0 win over St. Mary’s-Albany

Joseph Martinez, junior, linebacker, Piner

13 total tackles, three solo, in a 43-7 win over Eureka

Jesse Silveira, linebacker, Piner

11 total tackles, four solo, in a 43-7 win over Eureka

Eamon Kelley, junior, defensive back, Cardinal Newman

Nine total tackles, one interception in a 34-0 win over St. Mary’s-Albany

Isaiah Vaughn senior, linebacker, American Canyon

Eight total tackles, two for loss, half a sack, fumble recovery in a 16-13 win over Vintage

Jayden Hudson, junior, linebacker, American Canyon

Six total tackles, two forced fumbles in a 16-13 win over Vintage

Aiden Abalaos, junior, defensive back, American Canyon

Eight total tackles, five solo, forced fumble, fumble recovery in a 16-13 win over Vintage

Dylan Webb, sophomore, linebacker, Cardinal Newman

Four total tackles, one for loss, fumble recovery in a 34-0 win over St. Mary’s-Albany

Rob Rooks, junior, defensive line, St. Vincent

Seven total tackles, six solo, three for loss, sack in a 37-35 loss to Montgomery

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.