Prep football: Stat stars from Week 6

Every week throughout the high school football season, The Press Democrat will highlight the top performers from local teams.

Here are the standouts from Week 6:

Judson Anderson, senior, quarterback, Windsor

20-for-24 passing, 327 yards, 4 TDs in a 41-0 win over Eureka

Nova Perrill, senior, quarterback, Healdsburg

274 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 153 passing yards, 2 TDs in a 42-42 tie with Berean Christian

Beau David, sophomore, quarterback, Ukiah

300 passing yards, 4 TDs in a 49-35 win over St. Bernard’s

Mason Harris, junior, quarterback, American Canyon

15-for-21 passing, 243 yards, 3 TDs, 72 rushing yards in a 49-14 win over Sonoma Valley

Cole Grell, senior, quarterback, Cloverdale

Rushing TD, receiving TD, passing TD in a 43-12 win over Upper Lake

Sam Beck, junior, running back, St. Helena

24 carries for 159 yards, 2 TDs in 35-24 win over Lower Lake

Mason Caturegli, sophomore, running back/linebacker, St. Vincent

17 carries for 125 yards, 11 total tackles, eight solo, three for loss on defense in a 22-15 win over Fortuna

Ojani Castillo, senior, running back, American Canyon

19 carries for 110 yards, 2 TDs in a 49-14 win over Sonoma Valley

Jeffery Page, senior, running back, Vintage

13 carries for 112 yards, 2 TDs in a 42-14 win over Justin-Siena

Treven Cullinane, senior, running back, Vintage

11 carries for 101 yards, 2 TDs in a 42-14 win over Justin-Siena

Ben Stewart, senior, running back, Analy

17 carries for 84 yards, 2 TDs, 65 receiving yards in a 37-21 win over Maria Carrillo

Zach Herrera, senior, running back, Casa Grande

5 carries for 70 yards, 2 TDs, 57 receiving yards in a 38-0 win over Napa

Wyatt Olsen, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

17 carries for 99 yards, 2 TDs in a 37-21 loss to Analy

Adan Lemus, senior, running back, Santa Rosa

12 carries for 96 yards, TD, fumble recovery on defense in a 28-9 win over Piner

Diesel Cavallo, senior, running back, Cloverdale

80-yard kickoff return TD, rushing TD in a 43-12 win over Upper Lake

Jaden Hernandez, junior, wide receiver, Piner

Six catches for 175 yards, TD in a 28-9 loss to Santa Rosa

Jack Davis, senior, wide receiver, St. Vincent

Five catches for 136 yards, 2 TDs in a 22-15 win over Fortuna

Clint Rea, senior, wide receiver/defensive back, Casa Grande

Five catches for 83 yards, TD, 2 interceptions on defense in a 38-0 win over Napa

Abdul Kates, junior, wide receiver, American Canyon

5 catches for 120 yards, 2 TDs in a 49-14 win over Sonoma Valley

Austin Collins, senior, wide receiver, Healdsburg

121 receiving yards, 2 TDs in a 42-42 tie with Berean Christian

Ananias Walker, senior, wide receiver, Windsor

7 catches for 125 yards, 2 TDs in a 41-0 win over Eureka

Derek Reyff, senior, wide receiver, Analy

Three catches for 65 yards, TD, kickoff return TD in a 37-21 win over Maria Carrillo

Tony Zacarias, senior, wide receiver, Ukiah

Two TD receptions in a 49-35 win over St. Bernard’s

Cooper Lee, senior, defensive end, Santa Rosa

10 total tackles, five solo, with two sacks and a forced fumble in a 28-9 win over Piner

Isaiah Vaugh, senior, linebacker, American Canyon

Seven total tackles, two for loss, sack, 30-yard pick-six in a 49-14 win over Sonoma Valley

Domenic Kayed, senior, defensive end, Maria Carrillo

Eight total tackles, two sacks in a 37-21 loss to Analy

Sir Jalen Jones, senior, defensive back, Santa Rosa

Seven total tackles, 90-yard pick-six in a 28-9 win over Piner

Frank Daniels III, junior, linebacker, American Canyon

Six total tackles, four for loss, two sacks in a 49-14 win over Sonoma Valley

Seamus Dirrane, senior, linebacker, Casa Grande

12 total tackles, eight solo, in a 38-0 win over Napa

