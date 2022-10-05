Prep football: Stat stars from Week 6

Week 6 of the high school football season featured some wild results and some great individual performances.

Here are some of the top local performances from Week 6.

Liam Keaney, senior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

15-of-27 passing, 246 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT in a 32-21 win at Pleasant Valley.

Mason Caturegli, freshman, quarterback, Cloverdale

36 carries, 205 yards, 5 TDs in a 35-29 double-overtime win over Willits.

Clayton Crean, senior, running back, St. Helena

18 carries, 204 yards, 4 TDs and 12 tackles (seven solo), three for loss with a sack in a 49-0 win over Lower Lake.

Ryder Jacobson, senior, running back, Casa Grande

21 carries, 182 yards, TD and seven catches for 42 yards, TD in a 27-20 loss to Ukiah.

Sam Raunegger, junior, running back, St. Helena

14 carries, 130 yards, TD in a 49-0 win over Lower Lake.

Silas Pologeorgis, senior, running back, Petaluma

14 carries, 121 yards, 2 TDs in a 28-26 win over Vintage.

Sam Lawson, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

123 rushing yards, TD in a 31-27 win over Analy.

Chase Miller, junior, running back, Petaluma

Five carries, 47 yards, 75-yard kickoff return TD in a 28-26 win over Vintage.

Gio Lucchesi, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

84 rushing yards, TD and an interception in a 31-27 win over Analy.

Hudson Giarritta, sophomore, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley

Six catches, 79 yards, TD and a fumble recovery in a 41-7 loss to Justin-Siena.

Sailasa Vadrawale, senior, wide receiver/defensive back, Rancho Cotate

Seven catches, 73 yards, TD and 15 total tackles (two solo) in a 32-21 win at Pleasant Valley.

Matt Reilly, junior, safety, Casa Grande

Nine tackles (three solo) and an interception in a 27-20 loss to Ukiah.

