Prep football: Stat stars of Week 5

As the high school football season hits the midway point, the Press Democrat will begin highlighting individual standouts from the prior week’s games.

Here are the top local performers from Week 5.

Wyatt Abramson, senior, quarterback, Casa Grande

19-of-31 passing, 313 yards, 3 TDs, interception in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

Matthew Hilden, senior, quarterback, Cardinal Newman

22-of-39 passing, 246 yards, 3 TDs in a 32-18 loss to St. Mary’s-Stockton.

Jaret Bosarge, senior, quarterback, St. Vincent

4-of-7 passing, 92 yards, TD, 10 carries, 116 rushing yards, TD and an interception and fumble recovery on defense in a 49-28 win over Montgomery.

Lucas Foye, senior, quarterback, Montgomery

Nine-of-21 passing, 207 yards, 3TDs, Interception in a 49-28 loss to St. Vincent.

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent

26 carries, 272 yards, 4 TDs in a 49-28 win over Montgomery.

Jadyn Arnold, senior, running back, Willits

14 carries, 236 yards, 3 TDs in a 26-12 win over St. Helena.

Sam Mortimer, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

11 carries, 186 yards, TD in a 32-12 win over Santa Rosa.

Gio Lucchesi, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

Five carries, 183 yards, 3 TDs in a 32-12 win over Santa Rosa.

Silas Pologeorgis, senior, running back, Petaluma

21 carries, 100 yards, TD and a pick-six on defense in a 21-6 win over Petaluma.

Cameron Pippi, senior, running back, Healdsburg

19 carries, 90 yards, six tackles (four for loss) and three sacks in a 44-8 loss to Kennedy.

Nolan Frost, senior, wide receiver, Santa Rosa

11 catches, 145 yards in a 32-12 loss to Maria Carrillo.

Zach Kelly, senior, wide receiver, Cardinal Newman

Seven catches, 143 yards, TD in a 32-18 loss to St. Mary’s-Stockton.

Spencer Almond, senior, wide receiver, Casa Grande

Four catches, 105 yards, TD in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

Matt Reilly, junior, defensive back, Casa Grande

11 tackles (five solo) and an interception in a 41-19 loss to Vintage.

Lucas Vanderlind, senior, linebacker, Petaluma

Two interceptions in a 21-6 win over Justin-Siena.

Domenic Kayed, junior, defensive end, Maria Carrillo

11 tackles, two sacks in a 32-12 win over Santa Rosa.

