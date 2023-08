Prep football: Stats stars from Week 1

Every week throughout the high school football season, The Press Democrat will highlight the top performers from local teams.

Here are the standouts from Week 1:

Gabe Gonzales, senior, quarterback, Ukiah

Eight-for-13 passing, 198 yards, 3 TDs in a 41-7 win over Montgomery.

Gabe Casanovas, sophomore, quarterback, St. Vincent

11-for-16 passing, 166 yards, 2 TDs, 39 rushing yards, TD in a 58-20 win over De Anza.

Trent Ohman, senior, quarterback, Sonoma Valley

12-for-20 passing, 203 yards, 3 TDs, rushing TD in a 27-26 loss to Alhambra.

Cooper Bluestone, sophomore, quarterback, Maria Carrillo

Three passing TDs in a 52-0 win over Skyline.

Diego Montanez, junior, quarterback, Napa

Five-for-eight passing, 97 yards, 2 TDs, 11 carries for 115 yards, TD in a 42-14 win over Kennedy-Richmond.

Jake Lewis, senior, quarterback, Analy

12-for-17 passing, 215 yards, TD in a 26-7 win over Lincoln-San Francisco.

Sam Beck, junior, running back, St. Helena

24 carries for 323 yards, 3 TDs in a 40-13 win over Justin-Siena.

Tupotu Hale, senior, running back, Rancho Cotate

21 carries for 188 yards, 3 TDs in a 37-15 win over Petaluma.

Chase Miller, senior, running back, Petaluma

16 carries for 143 yards, TD in a 37-15 loss to Rancho Cotate.

Zach Homan, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

20 carries for 127 yards, 3 TDs in a 27-13 win over Casa Grande.

Yovanni Palma, senior, running back, Napa

Six carries for 31 yards, 2 TDs, three catches for 77 yards, 2 TDs in a 42-14 win over Kennedy-Richmond.

Wyatt Olsen, senior, running back, Maria Carrillo

Rushing TD, receiving TD and a fumble recovery TD in a 52-0 win over Skyline.

Emery Mathis, senior, running back, Ukiah

11 carries for 105 yards, TD and an 80-yard pick-six on defense in a 41-7 win over Montgomery.

Jeffery Page, senior, running back, Vintage

16 carries for 87 yards, 2 TDs in a 34-22 loss to Las Lomas.

Zach Herrera, senior, running back, Casa Grande

11 carries, 71 yards, five catches for 118 yards in a 27-13 loss to Cardinal Newman.

Jack Davis, senior, running back/wide receiver, St. Vincent

Five carries, 39 yards, 2 TDs, three catches for 52 yards in a 58-20 win over De Anza.

Omaurie Phillips-Porter, junior, wide receiver, Ukiah

Six catches for 102 yards, 2 TDs in a 41-7 win over Montgomery.

Quinn Roan, senior, wide receiver, Analy

Five catches for 131 yards, 2 TDs in a 26-7 win over Lincoln-San Francisco.

Hudson Giarrita, junior, wide receiver, Sonoma Valley

95 receiving yards, 2 TDs, kickoff return TD in a 27-26 loss to Alhambra.

Parker Schuemann, senior, wide receiver, Justin-Siena

Two catches for 130 yards in a 40-13 loss to St. Helena.

Jesse Myers, junior, defensive end, Cardinal Newman

Two sacks in a 27-13 win over Casa Grande.

Logan Rodriguez, junior, linebacker, Cardinal Newman

10 total tackles, eight solo, and a sack in a 27-13 win over Casa Grande.

Zach Raia, junior, linebacker, Cardinal Newman

Six tackles, three solo, and two sacks in a 27-13 win over Casa Grande.

Cooper Lee, senior, Santa Rosa

Six tackles, four sacks in a 23-9 loss to San Rafael.

Domenic Kayed, senior, defensive end, Maria Carrillo

Three sacks in a 52-0 win over Skyline.

Ed Berncich, senior, defensive end, Petaluma

15 total tackles, eight solo, in a 37-15 loss to Rancho Cotate.

Asher Levy, senior, quarterback/safety, Petaluma

19 total tackles, 14 solo with a sack, in a 37-15 loss to Rancho Cotate.

Jack Olyphant, senior, defensive end, St. Vincent

Two sacks, pick-six and a fumble recovery in a 58-20 win over De Anza.

Dylan Brown, senior, linebacker, St. Vincent

11 total tackles, seven solo in a 58-20 win over De Anza.

Adan Lemus, senior, defensive end, Santa Rosa

12 total tackles, nine solo, in a 23-9 loss to San Rafael.

Adam Drozodowicz, senior, Vintage

10 total tackles, two solo, in a 34-22 loss to Las Lomas.

