High football teams are ramping up their preparation for the upcoming season, with the first day of practice is only weeks away.

Teams will don full pads for the first time Aug. 7, with games slated to start Aug. 25.

A handful of local teams got in passing-game work this weekend at the D1 Bound Football Academy’s 7-on-7 tournament at St. Vincent in Petaluma.

Windsor, Montgomery, Rancho Cotate, St. Vincent, Analy and Piner were among the teams in attendance for the two-day event, along with San Marin, Archie Williams and Tamalpais from Marin and American Canyon and St. Helena from Napa.

In a rematch of last week’s championship game at Santa Rosa Junior College’s 7-on-7 tournament, Windsor outlasted San Marin 32-21 to win the title, its fourth 7-on-7 tournament title this summer.

Here are some highlights, observations and standout performers from the tournament.

Windsor

The Jaguars kept rolling in their final 7-on-7 showing of the summer.

The usual cast of characters showed out — three-star receivers/defensive backs Hayden Anderson and Ananias Walker, along with senior quarterback Judson Anderson — but their depth was also on full display.

Senior receivers Kienan McAlister and Joseph Campbell both had impressive showings this weekend. The former hauled in an interception and had a touchdown Saturday against San Marin, while the latter used his 6-foot-4 frame to haul in a number of jump balls for scores.

Campbell had seven catches for 105 yards as a junior last year — his first season playing football — but has taken a massive leap this offseason. Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said he was “uncoverable” in the 7-on-7 tournament the Jaguars won at De La Salle last month and Campbell added that he’s starting to get some interest from Division I programs.

Ingrassia goes 40 yards on the first play of their next drive for a score. Tied at 14 before this response from Windsor.



Judson to Campbell. Windsor up 20-14 at the half. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/cU0nKeaBFq — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) July 22, 2023

“I’ve gained like 25-30 pounds since basketball season, so that helped a lot,” Campbell said. “We have a good coaching staff and they’ve taught me a lot, so that’s really helped. My routes have gotten a lot better.”

Campbell and McAlister, along with senior Gunnar Erickson — who is currently out with a minor injury — give Windsor the deepest receiving corps in the North Bay.

Analy

The Tigers made strides since last week’s 7-on-7 tournament at SRJC, as they advanced all the way to the semifinals and gave San Marin a battle for a half before losing steam down the stretch.

Junior quarterback Jake Lewis, one of three quarterbacks fighting for the starting spot, got most of Saturday’s reps and made the most of his opportunities. He and Ben Stewart, a senior receiver/back the Analy coaching staff raves about, showed some good chemistry in the passing game.

Tight one between Analy and Piner. Tigers go up a score on this ball from Jake Lewis to Ben Stewart.



Stewart will be a key skill guy for Analy this year. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/K95JlAoPz6 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) July 22, 2023

The Tigers scored two dramatic wins to open Saturday, beating Archie Williams on a last-second forced incompletion before knocking off Piner in a high-scoring shootout.

It was a promising showing for the Tigers ahead of a season where they’ll need to replace some of their biggest pieces from last year.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs went 3-0 in pool play Friday, beating Archie Williams, San Rafael and St. Helena, despite being without a handful of impact players over the weekend. Among those missing were senior wide receiver/defensive back Nico Antonini and junior wide receiver/defensive back Malcom Rooks.

Carrying the load as pass catchers were junior Tye Nickens and senior Jack Davis, who are slotted to be the top receivers for St. Vincent this season.

Both players hauled in some nice catches from quarterbacks Mason Caturegli and Gabe Casanovas, both sophomores. Casanovas will start this season at signal-caller while Caturegli serves his four-game sit-out period after transferring from Cloverdale.

Once at full strength, St. Vincent should be one of the top teams in the area again this year, despite losing Kai Hall and Jaret Bosarge, the Co-MVPs of the North Bay League Redwood division last season.

Rancho Cotate

The Cougars are shaping up to be more of a run-heavy offense this fall behind star athlete Jacob Pruitt at quarterback. Rancho didn’t fare great in pool play Friday but won their first two games of tournament play Saturday, 27-20 over Montgomery and 49-13 over St. Vincent.

In the 7-on-7 format, Pruitt and the Cougars’ running backs weren’t able to showcase their talent on the ground, but Pruitt improved steadily through the day.

He showed good rapport with his top targets Potu Hale, Geovanny Ortiz and Giovanni Martinez. That trio, along with Pruitt, should make the Cougars a force on the ground this fall.

Montgomery

The Vikings were a bit low on numbers this weekend and will need to replace 20-some seniors from last year’s squad, but had a few standouts to highlight.

Chief among them was senior Izeyah Wright, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver/linebacker who has garnered some interest from Division I programs this summer. He picked up offers from Fresno State, San Jose State and Colorado State in June.

The big-bodied receiver is a freak athlete and has great chemistry with senior quarterback Bobby McGovern.

Rancho leading Monty by two scores down the stretch. A couple nice balls from @bobby_mcgovern. First one to @izeyah42, who picked up 3 Division 1 offers this summer. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/HvvfAogHOC — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) July 22, 2023

“I feel a lot more confident right now, especially since me and my quarterback have been friends since elementary school,” said Wright, who only started playing football his freshman year.

The Vikings will have some big holes in their starting rotations but have a number of up-and-coming players — like senior wide receiver/defensive back Kristopher Adams, tight end/linebacker Nathan Ponce and running back/linebacker James Keating — who figure to slot right in.

