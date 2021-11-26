Prep football: Three Sonoma County teams playing for NCS titles

And then there were three.

After some wild semifinal games last week, Windsor, Cardinal Newman and St. Vincent all advanced and will play in North Coast Section title games this weekend. Absent from the championship games this weekend will be Rancho Cotate, the North Bay League-Oak champion, which had its season come to an end in a 35-7 loss to third-seeded Foothill in the Division 2 semifinals.

Let’s take a look at each title game.

Division 3

No. 1 Windsor (10-1) hosts No. 3 Benicia (9-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

After holding off a furious late rally from El Cerrito last week, the Jaguars will face a familiar foe for a chance to win their first section title in a decade.

Windsor rolled Benicia when the two met earlier this season, leading 31-0 before going on to win 38-14. But the Panthers, who finished in a three-way tie with Las Lomas and Campolindo atop the Diablo Athletic League-Foothill, are on a self-described “revenge tour.” They avenged their league loss to Las Lomas last week by knocking the No. 2 seed in Division 3 out of the playoffs in a wild 14-10 win, sealed by a last-minute scoop-and-score touchdown.

Like El Cerrito, Benicia has several future Division I college players in senior defensive lineman Miles Bailey (Fresno State commit), senior wide receiver Croix Stewart (UCLA commit) and senior wide receiver Simeon Harris (Colorado commit).

Bailey, a two-way player listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, has over 160 yards of both rushing and receiving this year with four total touchdowns and has 17 tackles for loss with nine sacks. Stewart is second on the team in receiving yards with 276 yards and five touchdowns behind Harris, who has 602 and nine touchdowns. Harris has been sidelined the last three games with a separated shoulder but could return this week.

Benicia’s other key players are senior quarterback Tyson Wallace (1,780 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions) and senior running back Janari Boon (92 carries, 603 yards, seven touchdowns). All stats are from the regular season and do not include the Panthers’ two other playoff games.

Last week against Las Lomas, the Panthers managed only 208 yards of total offense in a game played in wet and sloppy conditions. The forecast for this week’s contest in Windsor will be much more favorable.

Windsor head coach Paul Cronin has his fair share of experience in section title games after coaching at Cardinal Newman for 18 seasons. This time, he’ll be aiming to lead Windsor to its first since 2011.

CalPreps.com prediction: 31-21, Windsor

Division 4

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (8-3) at No. 1 Marin Catholic (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Cardinals and Wildcats will renew one of the better rivalries in the North Bay when they meet in the section title game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

The last time they faced off in the NCS playoffs, in 2019, the Cardinals eked out a 13-10 win on a 34-yard field goal from Ethan Kollenborn as time expired before going on to win a state title.

This time around, top-seeded Marin Catholic will be the favored team. The Wildcats are riding an eight-game winning streak and have only been tested on several occasions this season. They won their opener 6-0 against El Cerrito and then suffered their first and only loss a few weeks later to small-school powerhouse McClymonds, 33-22. But they haven’t slipped up since, and outside of a 21-14 battle against San Marin, have won all their games against Marin County Athletic League teams by multiple touchdowns.

Defensively, the Wildcats have six shutouts on the year and have allowed just 93 points in 12 games. Offensively, they put up nearly 40 points per contest and are led by a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Michael Ingrassia. The two-star senior was just named the MCAL Offensive Player of the Year and has passed for 2,342 yards, 31 touchdowns with no interceptions to go with 430 rushing yards and nine more scores on the ground.

Full stats are not available for the rest of Marin Catholic’s roster, but the Wildcats had several other first-team offense all-league selections, including sophomore running back Charles Williams, senior wide receiver Kyle McBride and four linemen.

The Wildcats are coming off a 34-16 win over Tamalpais in the semifinals in which they led 34-0 before the Red-tailed Hawks scored twice late in the fourth quarter.

The big question mark for Cardinal Newman, which beat a previously undefeated Tennyson team 44-22 last week, will the availability of star junior Santino Acevedo. He injured his left wrist at the start of the third quarter against Tennyson and was on the sideline the rest of the game.

Cardinal Newman head coach Richard Sanchez said on Tuesday it would be a game-time decision if the three-star running back/linebacker would be able to play on Saturday.

CalPreps.com prediction: 28-17, Marin Catholic

Division 7

No. 1 St. Vincent (10-1) vs. No. 2 St. Helena (10-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Following the trend of familiar opponents, the Mustangs and Saints will also be facing each other for the second time this season. The first matchup was a 14-13 win for St. Vincent back in September that is still the only blemish on St. Helena’s schedule this fall.

There’s not a lot of mystery about how the Saints operate. Their M.O. is running the ball and they do it better than any other team in their division. Last week’s 45-13 win over Cloverdale is a perfect example as their top three rushers — Spencer Printz, Ivan Robledo and Harrison Ronayne — all had over 100 yards on the ground.

On the season, St. Helena has 3,405 rushing yards with those three players combining to make up more than 75% of that total.

Since losing to the Mustangs, the Saints have rattled off eight straight wins, going 6-0 in the North Central League I, with an average margin of victory of 31 points. Over that stretch, they defeated Clear Lake, the team that nearly upset St. Vincent in the semifinals last week, by almost four touchdowns.

CalPreps.com prediction: 27-24, St. Vincent

