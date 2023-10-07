Prep football: Ukiah breaks away late to beat Maria Carrillo

The 42-14 final score didn’t show how competitive Friday’s North Bay League Redwood division opener was between Ukiah and Maria Carrillo.

The visiting Wildcats (4-3, 1-0 NBL-Redwood) scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away from league opponent Maria Carrillo (2-4, 0-1 NBL-Redwood).

To start the fourth quarter, Ukiah faced a crucial fourth down on the Pumas’ 21-yard line. Ukiah elected to go for it and relied on trusty wide receiver Jaxon Page to convert the first down. Page finished the game with nine receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Ukiah picks up a first down on this play, a 14-yard completion to Jaxon Page. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/QNbRSZxTCT — Tony Moeckel (@Toto04350) October 7, 2023

One of Page’s touchdowns came two plays after the fourth-down conversion, on a 18-yard fade route to the back left corner of the end zone. Page elevated above his defender and landed with the ball. The touchdown catch changed the momentum of the game and the Wildcats never looked back.

The later part of the fourth quarter saw Ukiah’s Omaurie Porter make a frenzy of plays. On Ukiah’s next drive after the Page touchdown, the Wildcats drove 42 yards down the field and scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Beau David to Porter. David finished the ballgame going 26-pf-35 for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

“We didn’t have a ton of time, so we had to throw some screens in and hope to settle the offensive line down,” Ukiah head coach Paul Cronin said. “Then you're hoping to get some deep shots because the screens are going to bring people up.”

On the next play from scrimmage, Porter picked off Maria Carrillo quarterback Cooper Bluestone and gave the ball right back to the Ukiah offense. They took advantage of the turnover immediately as Shay Parrish broke to the outside and trotted into the end zone from 25 yards out.

The Pumas looked to get their passing game going, but Porter shut that idea down quick. Porter picked off Bluestone a second time by jumping an underthrown out route. Parrish cashed in again, this time scoring from 29 yards out.

A quick 28 unanswered points from Ukiah flipped the game completely and led to a crucial win over a league opponent.

A competitive first three quarters

There was no offense to be had in the first quarter, as both teams weren’t able to put any points on the board or move the ball.

Both defensive lines feasted in the first half and were the key reason why the offenses were unable to do anything early.

“Defensively, I am really proud of our guys; I think we did a great job. I don’t think offensively we did anything to be proud of; we just made some plays. We had some athletes go up and make catches, but we have to do a better job of execution,” Cronin said.

The Maria Carrillo defensive line totaled six sacks, with Domenic Kayed the star. Kayed racked up four of those sacks and three of them came in just the first half.

“The defensive line was definitely the bright spot on our team tonight,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jay Higgins said. “The first half was a good back-and-forth defensive battle and I think our defensive line really shined and kept us in the game during the first half, but it takes more than a defensive line.”

The first points weren’t scored until 10 minutes into the second quarter. Page broke a couple of tackles on his 32-yard catch-and-run touchdown, but Ukiah only took a six-point lead due to the extra point being blocked.

After struggling for the duration of the first half, the Pumas were handed a massive gift on special teams. It looked like Carrillo was going to go three-and-out for a fifth straight time, but Lucas Sihota’s punt fell perfectly on top of a Ukiah player’s helmet and popped straight into the air. Maria Carrillo recovered the muffed punt and scored three plays later. Behind a 36-yard completion from Bluestone, Wyatt Olsen punched the ball into the end zone from 2 yards out.

To start the second half, the Pumas were unable to do anything with the ball and punted back to Ukiah. The punt was downed on the 4-yard line and backed up the Wildcats deep in their own territory. David fumbled the shotgun snap in the end zone and the Pumas’ defense launched onto the ball for their second score.

Right back from the turnover, David and Page connected again — this time on a deep post pattern — for a 67-yard touchdown to tie the game. David was able to get the ball off and lead Page perfectly in stride right before getting sacked.

NBL-Redwood implications

With Ukiah pulling out the win, the Wildcats have put themselves in a position to control their own destiny. They now look to Oct. 21 for a massive game against St. Vincent that might just decide who wins the league.

First, Ukiah will have to remain undefeated in league and beat the likes of Healdsburg and Piner, but Friday’s victory put them in a great position to win out. Ukiah will face Healdsburg next Friday.

As for Maria Carrillo, they now have to win out and have a couple things go their way. Most importantly, the Pumas will have to beat St. Vincent and hope the Mustangs beat Ukiah in order to have a shot at winning the league. The Pumas travel to Piner next Friday.

“We have a lot of faith in our team. We really focus on what our capability is and the whole challenge is to work to become our best,” Higgins said. “When we play well we are a pretty good ballclub, but when we make mistakes or have a lapse in focus or effort, then things are not very good.”