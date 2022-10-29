Subscribe

Prep football: Ukiah holds off Piner in wild finish

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2022, 12:08AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The Wildcats wrecked the Prospectors’ homecoming with a wild finish, winning 26-21 in an NBL-Redwood game on Friday night.

Trailing 21-20, Ukiah (6-3, 3-1) went on a 60-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter and scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Silveira to Marcus Fenk with three minutes to play. After the two-point conversion attempt failed, the Wildcats led 26-21.

Piner (2-6, 0-3), to its credit, put together a 55-yard drive to get to Ukiah’s 10-yard line with three seconds to play. On the final play of the game, Ukiah linebacker Shay Parrish intercepted a Piner pass at the Wildcats’ 2-yard line to seal the victory.

“Our defense has been the backbone of our team all year. On Piner’s last drive, I just had a feeling we were going to stop them,” Ukiah coach Ryan Parrish said. “I was really impressed with Piner. They really surprised us. We had to really fight for that win. Hats off to them, they played great.”

For the Wildcats, Ky Parrish rushed 14 times for 150 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown. Fenk had six catches for 120 yards with scoring grabs of 70 and 10 yards. Receiver Hunter Schnitzius had five catches for 80 yards and a 30-yard touchdown. Dante Brown led the Wildcats defense with 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

“We have been battling all year and we held strong tonight,” Parrish said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette