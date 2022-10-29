Prep football: Ukiah holds off Piner in wild finish

The Wildcats wrecked the Prospectors’ homecoming with a wild finish, winning 26-21 in an NBL-Redwood game on Friday night.

Trailing 21-20, Ukiah (6-3, 3-1) went on a 60-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter and scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Silveira to Marcus Fenk with three minutes to play. After the two-point conversion attempt failed, the Wildcats led 26-21.

Piner (2-6, 0-3), to its credit, put together a 55-yard drive to get to Ukiah’s 10-yard line with three seconds to play. On the final play of the game, Ukiah linebacker Shay Parrish intercepted a Piner pass at the Wildcats’ 2-yard line to seal the victory.

“Our defense has been the backbone of our team all year. On Piner’s last drive, I just had a feeling we were going to stop them,” Ukiah coach Ryan Parrish said. “I was really impressed with Piner. They really surprised us. We had to really fight for that win. Hats off to them, they played great.”

For the Wildcats, Ky Parrish rushed 14 times for 150 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown. Fenk had six catches for 120 yards with scoring grabs of 70 and 10 yards. Receiver Hunter Schnitzius had five catches for 80 yards and a 30-yard touchdown. Dante Brown led the Wildcats defense with 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

“We have been battling all year and we held strong tonight,” Parrish said.