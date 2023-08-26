UKIAH — The Paul Cronin era in Mendocino County got off to a roaring start in front of a packed house of Ukiah faithful Friday evening.

The Wildcats dominated Montgomery 41-7 behind a second-quarter avalanche on both sides of the ball. The hosts scored 27 points, including two defensive touchdowns, in the frame to race out to a 34-0 lead at the break and never look back. The final 10 minutes of the game were played with a running clock.

As lopsided as the contest may appear, Cronin — the second-winningest head coach in Sonoma County history — felt his team didn’t put its best foot forward. He said they played “sloppy” and added, “We’re much better than how we played.”

His main critique was about a first quarter scuffle on the field that resulted in the ejection of two Ukiah players, Shay Parrish and Zach Martinez.

“I think a lot of it was we got overexcited early, had that little skirmish early and lost two of our better offensive players right off the bat, and two really good defensive players, and we just weren’t thinking about that,” Cronin said. “It’s not their fault; should have done a better job coaching that.”

Outside of the ejections, it was all Ukiah’s night.

Senior quarterback Gabe Gonzalez went 8-for-13 passing for 198 yards with three touchdowns — two to junior receiver Omaurie Phillips-Porter, who led all players with 102 yards on six catches. Jaxon Page turned in a 96-yard catch-and-run touchdown, Emery Mathis ran for 105 yards with a touchdown and had an 80-yard pick-six on defense and Raul Borrego had a 20-yard scoop-and-score touchdown during the decisive second quarter.

“I thought we played hard, our kids played hard and really cared, and that was cool to see,” Cronin said. “I think it’s now about playing smart along with playing hard. Once you play hard, clean and smart, that’s where you really start making jumps.”

Here are a few takeaways from Ukiah’s rousing season-opening win.

Second-quarter onslaught

The Wildcats needed only four plays to go 79 yards for a score on their opening drive, capped by a 25-yard connection between Gonzalez and Phillips-Porter. It felt early on like the Wildcats could run away with the game, but it remained a 7-0 score heading into the second quarter.

The Wildcats quickly added to their lead, opening the second frame with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Phillips-Porter. Then the floodgates opened.

Montgomery fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, which was scooped up by Borrego — who scampered into the end zone for the Wildcats’ second score in 15 seconds.

Suddenly down 19-0, the Vikings came back with a promising drive that ended in disaster. Deep in Ukiah territory, quarterback Bobby McGovern had a pass tipped into the air that was hauled in by Mathis and returned 80 yards to house.

It was the Wildcats’ third touchdown in a span of four minutes and their second on the defensive end.

Things didn’t get much better for the Vikings from there. A Ukiah fumble set them up with good field position, but the drive yielded nothing as a fourth-and-goal attempt was stuffed at the Wildcats’ 2-yard line. Two players later, Gonzalez was nearly taken down for a safety but found Page on the left sideline in the nick of time. Page leapt up for the catch, saw both Montgomery defenders fall around him, turned and sprinted the length of the field for a 96-yard touchdown to make it 34-0.

The Wildcats got their final score of the game early in the fourth on an impressive 23-yard run from Mathis, who broke four or five tackles to find pay dirt and trigger the running clock.

The football season is long and anything can happen, but if Friday was any indication, Ukiah will be a team worth keeping an eye on this year.

“With coach Cronin coming over, implementing a new system, new everything, it felt good to restart and I think we can go anywhere,” Phillips-Porter said. “Could surprise a lot of people, and I think we’re going to.

“I think we can win league, 100%. And after that, who knows?”

Montgomery struggles

It was a night to forget for the Vikings. They turned the ball over three times, were 0-for-4 on fourth-down attempts and totaled 222 yards of offense, a quarter of which came on their final drive in garbage time.

“Undisciplined. Super undisciplined,” Montgomery head coach Vertis Patton said after the game. “I talked to them all week before we came up here, that we had to play a perfect game to win this game, just because I know Cronin coaches his teams really well and they’re well disciplined — they’re going to fit every gap, do everything right. And since we weren’t disciplined, this is what you get.”

McGovern passed for 150 yards on 14-of-26 attempts with two picks and a 30-yard touchdown to Kris Adams, who finished with four catches for 70 yards. Three-star wide receiver/linebacker Izeyah Wright added seven catches for 66 yards.

On defense, James Keating had a fumble recovery and Alex Lopez had an interception.

Patton said the Vikings will be better next week in their home opener against Bethel.

Ukiah, meanwhile, hits the road for a battle with Division 2 Dublin next week.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.