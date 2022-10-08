Prep football: Ukiah shuts out Maria Carrillo for 4th straight win

Ukiah’s defense showed up in force Friday night to stonewall Maria Carrillo’s heavy run game, resulting in a 14-0 upset win by the host Wildcats on their homecoming night in the opener of the North Bay League-Redwood season.

“The strength of our team is our run defense, so we matched up with Maria Carrillo pretty well. Our defense was outstanding tonight. It was our best defensive effort of the year,” Ukiah coach Ryan Parrish said. “We have a lot of speed with our linebackers to deal with the angles. Our game plan all week was to stop their run and make them beat us with the pass and they were unable to do that.”

Ukiah (4-2, 1-0) scored both touchdowns in the first half. Quarterback Johnny Silveira hit receiver Marcus Fenk for scores of 13 and 40 yards and a two-point conversion after the first score.

“It was a Marcus Fenk night. He has been doing that for us all season,” Parrish said. “He is the best receiver in the Redwood division.”

The Pumas (2-4, 0-1) had a poor night offensively, managing just 105 total yards, including 72 yards on the ground. Ukiah had 165 yards passing and 80 yards rushing.

“Ukiah loaded up the box defensively. They did a good job and had a good plan,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “We had some critical errors on offense, and we missed some blocks. We had a couple of crucial penalties that called back big plays. We had a few opportunities in the air that we missed.”

Maria Carrillo quarterback Tommy McPhee had a tough night through the air, going 3-for-17 for 33 yards.

“Anything that could have gone wrong in the first half did. Much of it was self-inflicted,” Higgins said. “We were down in their red zone three times (in the game) and came away with nothing. Top to bottom, we needed to do a better job tonight.”

Silveira was 13-for-27 for 127 yards and two touchdowns and one interception on the night.

Maria Carrillo’s defense stiffened up in the second half to keep Ukiah from scoring again, but the Pumas’ offense never got on track.

“Aside from a few busted coverages in the first half, our defense played really well,” Higgins said. “Our offense just didn’t get it done tonight.”

The win was Ukiah’s fourth in a row.

“We are really rolling. It has a lot to do with our quarterback. For the first two games, Silveira had zero touchdowns and seven interceptions,” Parrish said. “Now he has figured it out. The game has slowed down for him and he has got confidence now.”

The Pumas had won two in a row coming into the Ukiah game but now that momentum has been halted.

“This is definitely a bump in the road,” Higgins said. “It’s a wake-up call that we have to bring our game every week. We can’t afford a lull.”

Defensively, Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce had 15 tackles (nine solo), Domenic Kayed had eight tackles with a sack and Cooper Wood had an interception.

Maria Carrillo is home against Piner next Friday while Ukiah travels to Healdsburg.