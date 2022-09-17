Prep football: Ukiah staves off Santa Rosa comeback in 28-25 win

On paper, the Santa Rosa-Ukiah matchup certainly was an interesting one.

It featured two of the teams that switched leagues this past offseason, with Santa Rosa moving to the North Bay League Oak division and Ukiah heading to the Redwood.

Well, forget what the paper said, because these two delivered, as Ukiah survived with a 28-25 win.

Ultimately, it was the Wildcats’ fast start (14-0 lead within the first six minutes) that proved the difference, as Santa Rosa was playing from behind for most of the game. The Panthers were, however, able to score 18 unanswered points after those two touchdowns until midway through the third quarter.

“It was big, because we kind of stalled out offensively,” Ukiah head coach Ryan Parrish said of the fast start. “They scored a couple of touchdowns and made it close.”

But it is high school football, and it wouldn’t be high school football without some late-game drama.

With just over a minute left, Ukiah had two downs to work with and chew the clock. The Wildcats ran it on third down and got stuffed just short of the first-down marker. That made it fourth down with inches to go. The Santa Rosa defense held strong, not giving Ukiah any of those inches, and taking over at the Panthers’ own 47-yard line.

A horse-collar penalty against Ukiah gave Santa Rosa even more room to work with, and a couple of passes over the middle moved the chains. Then, with 13 seconds left, Panthers quarterback Nolan Bankston scrambled and was dragged down from behind. He tried to throw it as he was getting tackled, and referees called an illegal forward pass with four seconds left.

The clock kept running.

Santa Rosa head coach Roy Keegan and his staff ran onto the field, screaming in protest that the clock should have been stopped. Ukiah players headed off the field, but after the referees convened, they called the players back for one more play.

Bankston tried to take it himself up the middle but was stopped a couple yards short of the goal line. Ukiah had won it.

“I was proud of the effort by our guys; we were one yard short from winning the game,” Keegan said.

Here are some key takeaways:

Ukiah’s air attack shines

When one looks at Ukiah’s offense, most eyes fall upon Ky Parrish, Hunter Schnitzius and the strong running game.

In this contest, however, it was the passing game that took center stage for the Wildcats.

Marcus Fenk had three receiving touchdowns on the day, including a 80-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put Ukiah up by two scores.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time. As long as we’re playing our ball, we’re going to get it.”



Marcus Fink has three touchdowns in @UHSFP 28-25 win over Santa Rosa, including an 80-yard gallop. pic.twitter.com/PsqzAom3ip — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 17, 2022

“Offensively, we haven’t been there yet, so this was a breakout game for us,” Parrish said.

Silveira finding his form

If you would have asked Johnny Silveira three years ago if he would be playing football during his senior year, he would’ve said you’re nuts.

Well, here he is, playing his first season in three years after breaking his collarbone as a freshman.

“It feels awesome,” Silveira said of being back on the field. “But I’m ready to get these (wins) in these next weeks.”

“We’re going on a roll”



These @UHSFP kids got confidence, and I’m all for it. Johnny Silveira, three years after breaking his collarbone in his first freshman game, is back to doing what he loves. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/drtD3F6cbj — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 17, 2022

The Ukiah signal caller had complete control of the offense all night, tossing multiple touchdowns and not being afraid to get hit. He certainly seems to be shaking off the nerves.

“I’m happy for him, because he doubted himself the first two games of the year and it was tough for him,” Parrish said. “I stayed with him, I knew the light bulb would flicker a little bit, and tonight’s the night he showed why I stuck with him.”

The Nolans

The chemistry between Santa Rosa QB Bankston and wide receiver Nolan Frost might be as good as any duo in the area.

The pair connected on a pair of touchdowns, as the 6-4 wideout was able to create separation even though there was safety help all night. Bankston also added a rushing touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN! Bankston hits Frost again! Panthers take their first lead of the game. Two-point conversion no good. Panthers 18, Ukiah 14 6:09 Q3 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/862eU6etfv — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 17, 2022

What was more remarkable, however, was their sideline work. Bankston knew where to put it and Frost did the rest, making multiple highlight-reel catches on the sideline to keep Santa Rosa in the game.

“Nolan (Frost) was Nolan, he made some incredible catches,” Keegan said. “Keeping his feet in, making clutch catches all game long.”

Santa Rosa (1-3, 0-0) will travel to Maria Carrillo next Friday. The Pumas lost 21-20 at the last second to Petaluma. Ukiah (2-2, 0-0) will travel next Friday to Casa Grande, who beat Montgomery 44-35 in a shootout.