The Vine Valley Athletic League recently unveiled its all-league football teams.

Casa Grande had five first-team selections and the Lineman of the Year in junior Kodi Cornelius. Petaluma had four first-team selections and boasted the Defensive Player of the Year, junior London Sundell, while Sonoma Valley had two first-team players.

Here is the full list of VVAL all-league football selections.

MVP

Kaleb Anderson, Sr., American Canyon

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF YEAR

Elias Alvarez, Sr., Vintage

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF YEAR

London Sundell, Jr., Petaluma

LINEMAN OF YEAR

Kodi Corneilus, Jr., Casa Grande

KICKER OF YEAR

Henry Drozdowicz, Fr., Vintage

FIRST TEAM

Kaleb Anderson, Sr., American Canyon

James Aken, Sr., American Canyon

Kapono Liu, Sr., American Canyon

Ojani Castillo, Jr., American Canyon

David Garcia, Sr., American Canyon

Ryan Landaverde, Sr., American Canyon

Wyatt Abramson, Sr., Casa Grande

Kodi Corneilus, Jr., Casa Grande

Ryder Jacobson, Sr., Casa Grande

Matt Reilly, Jr., Casa Grande

Jack Larson, Sr., Casa Grande

Brandon Guiducci, Sr., Justin-Siena

Dallas Logwood, So., Justin-Siena

Giancarlo Capponi, Sr., Justin-Siena

Yovanni Palma, Jr., Napa

Silas Pologeorgis, Sr., Petaluma

Lucas Vanderlind, Sr., Petaluma

Zach Rinsky, Sr., Petaluma

London Sundell, Jr., Petaluma

Hudson Giarritta, So., Sonoma Valley

Payden Ihrig, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Matt Ackman, Sr., Vintage

Jacob Fiene, Sr., Vintage

Jack Davidson, Sr., Vintage

Alexis Castillo, Sr., Vintage

Jeff Page, Jr., Vintage

Drake Sampton, Jr., Vintage

Elias Alvarez, Sr., Vintage

SECOND TEAM

Dominic Ford, Jr., American Canyon

Ren Ducut, Sr., American Canyon

Rigo Hurtado, Sr., American Canyon

Lucas Miles, Sr., Casa Grande

Seamus Dirrane, Jr., Casa Grande

Spencer Almond, Sr., Casa Grande

Emrys Davies, Sr., Justin-Siena

Trevor Lesperance, Sr., Justin-Siena

Carlos Mata, Sr., Napa

Carlo Deianni, Sr., Napa

Ed Berncich, Jr., Petaluma,

Jagger Williams, Sr., Petaluma

Trent Ohman, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Daunte Gonzalez, So., Sonoma Valley

Owen Tretheway, Sr., Vintage

Riley Anderston, Sr., Vintage

Lorenzo Webb, Fr., Vintage

HONORABLE MENTION

Dalano Murray, Sr., American Canyon

Sean Yumang, Sr., American Canyon

Elijah DeVera, Sr., American Canyon

Tyler James, Jr., American Canyon

Caden James, Fr., American Canyon

Ryan Cooper, Sr., Casa Grande

Dylan Garibaldi, Sr., Casa Grande

Sebastian Henry, Sr., Casa Grande

Joey Mercado, Sr., Casa Grande

Damian Arterberry, Sr., Casa Grande

Tyson Furth-Lopez, Sr., Napa

Carlos Mata, Sr., Napa

Chase Miller, Jr., Petaluma

JJ Grant, Sr., Petaluma

Jack Phillips, Sr., Petaluma

Henry Ellis, Sr., Petalluma

Asher Levy, Jr., Petaluma

Dawson Shaw, Sr., Petaluma

Spencer Jacobs, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Owen Miller, Sr., Sonoma Valley