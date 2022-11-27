The Vine Valley Athletic League recently unveiled its all-league football teams.
Casa Grande had five first-team selections and the Lineman of the Year in junior Kodi Cornelius. Petaluma had four first-team selections and boasted the Defensive Player of the Year, junior London Sundell, while Sonoma Valley had two first-team players.
Here is the full list of VVAL all-league football selections.
MVP
Kaleb Anderson, Sr., American Canyon
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF YEAR
Elias Alvarez, Sr., Vintage
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF YEAR
London Sundell, Jr., Petaluma
LINEMAN OF YEAR
Kodi Corneilus, Jr., Casa Grande
KICKER OF YEAR
Henry Drozdowicz, Fr., Vintage
FIRST TEAM
Kaleb Anderson, Sr., American Canyon
James Aken, Sr., American Canyon
Kapono Liu, Sr., American Canyon
Ojani Castillo, Jr., American Canyon
David Garcia, Sr., American Canyon
Ryan Landaverde, Sr., American Canyon
Wyatt Abramson, Sr., Casa Grande
Kodi Corneilus, Jr., Casa Grande
Ryder Jacobson, Sr., Casa Grande
Matt Reilly, Jr., Casa Grande
Jack Larson, Sr., Casa Grande
Brandon Guiducci, Sr., Justin-Siena
Dallas Logwood, So., Justin-Siena
Giancarlo Capponi, Sr., Justin-Siena
Yovanni Palma, Jr., Napa
Silas Pologeorgis, Sr., Petaluma
Lucas Vanderlind, Sr., Petaluma
Zach Rinsky, Sr., Petaluma
London Sundell, Jr., Petaluma
Hudson Giarritta, So., Sonoma Valley
Payden Ihrig, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Matt Ackman, Sr., Vintage
Jacob Fiene, Sr., Vintage
Jack Davidson, Sr., Vintage
Alexis Castillo, Sr., Vintage
Jeff Page, Jr., Vintage
Drake Sampton, Jr., Vintage
Elias Alvarez, Sr., Vintage
SECOND TEAM
Dominic Ford, Jr., American Canyon
Ren Ducut, Sr., American Canyon
Rigo Hurtado, Sr., American Canyon
Lucas Miles, Sr., Casa Grande
Seamus Dirrane, Jr., Casa Grande
Spencer Almond, Sr., Casa Grande
Emrys Davies, Sr., Justin-Siena
Trevor Lesperance, Sr., Justin-Siena
Carlos Mata, Sr., Napa
Carlo Deianni, Sr., Napa
Ed Berncich, Jr., Petaluma,
Jagger Williams, Sr., Petaluma
Trent Ohman, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Daunte Gonzalez, So., Sonoma Valley
Owen Tretheway, Sr., Vintage
Riley Anderston, Sr., Vintage
Lorenzo Webb, Fr., Vintage
HONORABLE MENTION
Dalano Murray, Sr., American Canyon
Sean Yumang, Sr., American Canyon
Elijah DeVera, Sr., American Canyon
Tyler James, Jr., American Canyon
Caden James, Fr., American Canyon
Ryan Cooper, Sr., Casa Grande
Dylan Garibaldi, Sr., Casa Grande
Sebastian Henry, Sr., Casa Grande
Joey Mercado, Sr., Casa Grande
Damian Arterberry, Sr., Casa Grande
Tyson Furth-Lopez, Sr., Napa
Carlos Mata, Sr., Napa
Chase Miller, Jr., Petaluma
JJ Grant, Sr., Petaluma
Jack Phillips, Sr., Petaluma
Henry Ellis, Sr., Petalluma
Asher Levy, Jr., Petaluma
Dawson Shaw, Sr., Petaluma
Spencer Jacobs, Sr., Sonoma Valley
Owen Miller, Sr., Sonoma Valley
