Prep football: VVAL clash, nonleague battles headline Week 5 games to watch

Week 5 of prep football in the North Bay may not present as exciting as slate as we’ve seen the first four weeks of this season, but there are a few marquee games to watch nonetheless.

While not usually a premier matchup, Ukiah’s trip to Windsor will be our Game of the Week. The main storyline is Paul Cronin -now the head coach at Ukiah — returning to Windsor to face his old team and coaching staff. Cronin, the second-winningest head coach in Sonoma County history, led the Jaguars to the program’s second North Coast Section title in his one season at the helm in the fall of 2021.

A full preview on that game will be out Thursday.

In other action this week, Vine Valley Athletic League play opens with a huge matchup between two of the league’s best in Vintage and American Canyon. The winner will have an inside track for the league crown.

St. Vincent and Montgomery also square off in an all-local nonleague matchup, Maria Carrillo looks to build on its big win over Petaluma last week with a tough road test at Wood-Vacaville and Cardinal Newman wraps up nonleague play at the NCS Division 6 runner-up from a year ago.

Vintage (1-3) vs. American Canyon (2-2) at Memorial Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.

Talk about starting league play off with a bang. Based on preleague results, the Wolves and Crushers appear to be prime contenders for the VVAL title this fall. That’s nothing new for Vintage, which has won three VVAL titles and shared the crown once in five years of the league’s existence. The Crushers enter this tilt coming off consecutive losses to Cardinal Newman (30-27) and Heritage-Brentwood (21-12) but they’re probably better than their 1-3 record might indicate. They always schedule hard in nonleague and this year was no exception. Senior running back Jeffery Page (378 rushing yards, seven TDs) leads a traditionally run-heavy offense that’s averaging 235 yards on the ground so far this season. The Wolves, meanwhile, have never won a VVAL title, are 1-6 all-time against Vintage and have lost their last six meetings. This year they have a new coach and a talented team — led by junior quarterback Mason Harris (644 passing yards, 174 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns) — that’s been equally tested during its nonleague schedule. Could this be the year they get over the hump and finally beat Vintage? We’ll find out Friday night.

CalPreps computer prediction: Vintage 31, American Canyon 21

St. Vincent (3-0) at Montgomery (2-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

This matchup has produced some fun games the past two years. In 2021, when St. Vincent won the NCS Division 7 title and made the CIF NorCal regionals, Montgomery snuck out a 30-21 win to hand the Mustangs their only league loss and just one of two losses all season. The Mustangs returned the favor the following year with a shocking 49-28 rout that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. Round 3? The Mustangs are coming off their bye and will be a heavy favorite but may be missing a few key players on the line with injuries. Still, with a high-powered offense (45 points per game) and an even more impressive defense (15 points per game allowed), St. Vincent definitely shapes up to be the favorite. Montgomery is coming off a solid bounce-back win over Hayward and is one play away from being 3-1 instead of 2-2. The Vikings, too, are dealing with injuries, as leading rusher Quentin Perez will miss four weeks with a broken arm suffered last week.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Vincent 42, Montgomery 28

Maria Carrillo (2-1) at Wood-Vacaville (3-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Pumas put up their best performance of the season last week in a 42-21 win over Petaluma and will now hit the road to challenge a formidable Wood team that started 3-0 before a lopsided loss at Liberty-Brentwood, a top-15 team in the NCS, two weeks ago. The Wildcats, a Division 4 team from the Sac-Joaquin Section, deploy a balanced offense highlighted by senior running back Colby Ford (225 rushing yards, two TDs) and wide receivers junior Lamont Williams (14 catches, 190 receiving yards) and senior Elijah Laui (11 catches, 175 yards, two TDs). Captaining the offense is sophomore quarterback Kimani Dokes, who has completed 60% of his passes for 531 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in three games of reported stats. This won’t be an easy task for the Pumas but they should be in position to win if they can replicate their performance from last week.

CalPreps computer prediction: Wood 28, Maria Carrillo 26

Cardinal Newman at St. Mary's-Albany, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

This a meeting between two NCS runners-up from last year, the Cardinals in Division 4 and the Panthers in Division 6. St. Mary’s went 11-1 last year but graduated 11 seniors, including their quarterback, three of their top four rushers, their top four receivers and most of their top defenders. Defense was their strength last year as they pitched four shutouts and allowed 96 points all season (eight points per game allowed). This year’s team has a similar defensive-minded identity, averaging just nine points per game allowed through four games. Only one team, Salesian, has reached double figures (18 points). Offensively, they’re back to a run-heavy scheme, led by sophomore Marcus-Jasiri Hughes (268 yards, five touchdowns). Senior safety Marley Filson also has five interceptions already this fall, which ranks tied for second in the state. This could be a low-scoring game, but the Panthers haven’t faced a team of Newman’s caliber yet. Barring something unexpected, the Cardinals should head into their bye next week 5-0.

CalPreps computer prediction: Cardinal Newman 28, St. Mary’s-Albany 7

