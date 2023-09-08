Prep football: Week 3 predictions

During the season, Press Democrat sports reporters will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.|
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2023, 4:33AM
Updated 39 minutes ago

During the prep football season, Press Democrat sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.

Records last week

Morris: 9-4

O’Doherty: 7-6

Season records

Morris: 17-6

O’Doherty: 15-8

Week 3 predictions:

Game of the Week: Casa Grande at Ukiah

Morris: Casa Grande

O’Doherty: Casa Grande

Cloverdale at Lower Lake

Morris: Cloverdale

O’Doherty: Cloverdale

Analy at Petaluma

Morris: Petaluma

O’Doherty: Petaluma

Maria Carrillo at Benicia

Morris: Maria Carrillo

O’Doherty: Maria Carrillo

Healdsburg at Sonoma Valley

Morris: Sonoma Valley

O’Doherty: Sonoma Valley

Napa vs. Montgomery

Morris: Montgomery

O’Doherty: Montgomery

San Rafael at Piner

Morris: San Rafael

O’Doherty: Piner

Vintage at Cardinal Newman

Morris: Cardinal Newman

O’Doherty: Cardinal Newman

Archie Williams at Santa Rosa

Morris: Archie Williams

O’Doherty: Archie Williams

Windsor at Campolindo

Morris: Windsor

O’Doherty: Windsor

Roseland University Prep at Tomales

Morris: Roseland University Prep

O’Doherty: Roseland University Prep

Balboa at St. Vincent

Morris: St. Vincent

O’Doherty: St. Vincent

Rancho Cotate at Sacramento

Morris: Rancho Cotate

O’Doherty: Rancho Cotate

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.