Prep football: Week 3 predictions
During the prep football season, Press Democrat sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.
Records last week
Morris: 9-4
O’Doherty: 7-6
Season records
Morris: 17-6
O’Doherty: 15-8
Week 3 predictions:
Game of the Week: Casa Grande at Ukiah
Morris: Casa Grande
O’Doherty: Casa Grande
Cloverdale at Lower Lake
Morris: Cloverdale
O’Doherty: Cloverdale
Analy at Petaluma
Morris: Petaluma
O’Doherty: Petaluma
Maria Carrillo at Benicia
Morris: Maria Carrillo
O’Doherty: Maria Carrillo
Healdsburg at Sonoma Valley
Morris: Sonoma Valley
O’Doherty: Sonoma Valley
Napa vs. Montgomery
Morris: Montgomery
O’Doherty: Montgomery
San Rafael at Piner
Morris: San Rafael
O’Doherty: Piner
Vintage at Cardinal Newman
Morris: Cardinal Newman
O’Doherty: Cardinal Newman
Archie Williams at Santa Rosa
Morris: Archie Williams
O’Doherty: Archie Williams
Windsor at Campolindo
Morris: Windsor
O’Doherty: Windsor
Roseland University Prep at Tomales
Morris: Roseland University Prep
O’Doherty: Roseland University Prep
Balboa at St. Vincent
Morris: St. Vincent
O’Doherty: St. Vincent
Rancho Cotate at Sacramento
Morris: Rancho Cotate
O’Doherty: Rancho Cotate
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
