Prep football: Week 5 games to watch

After a whirlwind first four weeks of the season, the schedule eases up slightly in Week 5.

A handful of the area’s top teams are off this week, including Rancho Cotate and Windsor, but even with a lighter slate there are still several games to keep an eye on.

Cardinal Newman’s long-awaited home opener against St. Mary’s of Stockton, a top-30 team in the state, will be our featured Game of the Week. Sportswriter Kienan O’Doherty will have an in-depth preview on that one later this week.

In the meantime, here are five other area games to watch for Week 5.

No. 5 Casa Grande (2-1) at Vintage (1-3), Friday, 7 p.m. The Gauchos handed the Crushers their first-ever loss in Vine Valley Athletic League play last season en route to also unseating Vintage as the three-time defending league champion. It’s no stretch to say that this game could once again decide the VVAL title.

Casa relies heavily on its passing game and senior quarterback Wyatt Abramson, who passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Montgomery last week. His top receivers — Spencer Almond, Clint Rea, Jordan Giacomini and Lucas Miles — all have at least 13 catches and 160 receiving yards.

Vintage operates mostly on the ground — 187 rushing attempts to just 20 passing — primarily behind junior running back Jeffery Page (328 yards, four touchdowns), who has gone over 130 yards in back-to-back games. And don’t be fooled by their record: the Crushers have played one of the hardest schedules in the entire North Coast Section.

CalPreps computer projection: Casa Grande, 24-20

Santa Rosa (1-3) at Maria Carrillo (0-3), Friday, 7 p.m. The Panthers are coming off their best two performances of the season and will look to keep building momentum heading into North Bay League-Oak play in a few weeks.

Quarterback Nolan Bankston has scored six touchdowns and accounted for over 450 yards in his last two games and leading receiver Nolan Frost is coming off an 11-catch, 130-yard performance against Ukiah with two scores.

The Pumas have suffered two last-second losses already this season but appear to be a much-improved team from years past. Senior running back Sam Mortimer has gone over 100 yards rushing twice already this season.

CalPreps computer projection: Maria Carrillo, 26-8

Justin-Siena (3-1) at Petaluma (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m. Despite some key injuries, the Trojans are rolling right along, averaging more 40 points per game to open the year.

They face a Braves defense in their VVAL opener that’s won its last three games via shutout.

Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis was considered questionable after leaving last week’s game against Maria Carrillo with a nagging shoulder injury. Asher Levy performed well in his stead and has plenty of weapons around him.

CalPreps computer projection: Petaluma, 31-6

Montgomery (2-1) at No. 4 St. Vincent (4-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Arguably the other top game of the week, the outcome of this nonleague tilt will reveal a lot about each team.

The Vikings are projected to give the top dogs in the NBL-Oak a run for their money this year, but can they bounce back from last week’s disappointing performance?

Meanwhile, the Mustangs are clearly one of the top small-school powerhouses in the Bay Area, but where do they stack up against some of the larger schools in this area?

We’ll have our answers on Saturday afternoon. Last season, Montgomery beat St. Vincent 30-21, but the two teams shared the NBL-Redwood title with Santa Rosa.

CalPreps computer projection: St. Vincent, 28-22

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.