Prep football: Week 6 games to watch

Here is what we have planned on the prep football scene this week:

Week 6 of the high school football calendar is once again a bit light as several of the area’s top local teams will either be on bye or playing away from home.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week will feature some small-school action as Cloverdale (3-1, 1-0) will look to knock off Willits (4-0, 1-0) in a big battle in the North Central League I, which is already entering its second week of play. We’ll preview that game Friday.

The Vine Valley Athletic League is also entering its second week, while teams from the North Bay League will mostly be wrapping up the nonleague portion of their schedules this week.

In a few weeks, NBL league play will kick into high gear with some marquee matchups among some of Sonoma County’s top teams. But before then, some final tuneups are needed.

Here are some local games to watch for Week 6.

Maria Carrillo (1-3) at No. 5 Analy (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

After some hard-luck losses, the Pumas are finally in the win column after a 20-point romp over Santa Rosa last week. Next up is an even tougher challenge in a trip out to west county for a meeting with the highest-scoring team in the county.

The Tigers, coming off a bye, are averaging 50 points per game through four games and have yet to be held under 30 in a contest. Their air attack behind senior quarterback Sammy Long and receivers like Logan Mitchell and Giovanni Visintin is as dangerous and high-powered as any in the North Coast Section.

On the flip side, the Pumas have yet to allow any opponent to score 30 points this season. They also do most of their damage on the ground behind senior running back Sam Mortimer and Gio Lucchesi, who combined for over 360 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries last week against Santa Rosa. The Pumas are also much better than their record indicates, with last-second losses to Casa Grande (28-21) and Petaluma (21-20).

CalPreps computer prediction: Analy, 48-21

Ukiah (2-2) at Casa Grande (2-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Gauchos are in need of a get-right game after falling by a few scores to league foe Vintage last week. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off their bye week as winners of two straight and would head into NBL-Redwood play next week with a marquee win if they can get past Casa.

Defense will likely be the defining factor in this one as the Wildcats (47-86) and Gauchos (91-142) have both been outscored by a wide margin so far this season. This nonleague game will also have playoff-seeding implications as both teams are in Division 3 in the North Coast Section.

CalPreps computer prediction: Casa Grande, 31-17

Sonoma Valley (3-2, 0-1) at Justin-Siena (3-2, 0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

This VVAL matchup should give us a good indication of where both these teams stack up in the league race. The Dragons have lost their last 21 league games dating back to the 2018 season. Their last VVAL win actually came against Justin-Siena that year.

The Dragons may have been on the wrong end of a 57-7 loss to American Canyon last week, showing how far they still need to go to be considered a real threat in the VVAL, but appear to be a much-improved team this year. If they can get past the Braves this week and claim their fourth win of the season, it’ll be the most wins they’ve totaled in a year since 2013, when they went 7-4.

The Dragons are led by junior quarterback Trent Ohman (968 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns), junior running back Lee Scott (32 carries, 200 rushing yards, touchdown) and sophomore wide receiver Hudson Giarritta (30 catches, 407 yards, five touchdowns). Justin-Siena had a three-game winning streak (all via shutout) snapped last week by Petaluma in a 21-6 loss.

CalPreps computer prediction: Justin-Siena, 21-13

Rancho Cotate (3-1) at Pleasant Valley-Chico (3-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Cougars will take another long road trip for a cross-section battle with a top-tier opponent. The Vikings are currently the No. 2 team in the Northern Section and, until their 41-10 loss to Sac Joaquin Section powerhouse Oak Ridge last week, had been crushing opponents with a scoring differential of 127-29 through their first three games.

Their offense is led by senior running back Matthew Kinoshita (34 carries, 252 yards, four touchdowns) and senior Parker Williams (18 carries, 237 yards, five touchdowns).

The Cougars, coming off a bye last week, are no stranger to Pleasant Valley. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs since 2018. Rancho has won all three prior games, two by just one score.

CalPreps computer prediction: Rancho Cotate, 35-24

