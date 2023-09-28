Prep football: Week 6 predictions
During the prep football season, Press Democrat sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.
Record last week:
Morris: 9-3
O’Doherty: 8-4
Season records:
Morris: 40-18
O'Doherty: 38-20
Game of the Week: Santa Rosa at Piner, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: Piner
O’Doherty: Piner
Upper Lake at Cloverdale, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: Upper Lake
O’Doherty: Cloverdale
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: American Canyon
O’Doherty: American Canyon
Napa vs. Casa Grande, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: Casa Grande
O’Doherty: Casa Grande
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: Vintage
O’Doherty: Vintage
Analy at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: Maria Carrillo
O’Doherty: Maria Carrillo
Healdsburg vs. Berean Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: Berean Christian
O’Doherty: Berean Christian
St. Vincent at Fortuna, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Morris: St. Vincent
O’Doherty: St. Vincent
Windsor at Eureka, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Morris: Windsor
O’Doherty: Windsor
Pleasant Valley at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m. Friday
Morris: Pleasant Valley
O’Doherty: Rancho Cotate
Roseland University Prep at Round Valley, 6 p.m. Friday
Morris: Roseland University Prep
O’Doherty: Roseland University Prep
Elsie Allen at California School for the Deaf, 6 p.m. Friday
Morris: California School for the Deaf
O’Doherty: California School for the Deaf
Ukiah at St. Bernard’s, 2 p.m. Saturday
Morris: St. Bernard’s
O’Doherty: Ukiah
