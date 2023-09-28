Prep football: Week 6 predictions

During the prep football season, Press Democrat sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty will offer their predictions for each game’s winners.

Record last week:

Morris: 9-3

O’Doherty: 8-4

Season records:

Morris: 40-18

O'Doherty: 38-20

Game of the Week: Santa Rosa at Piner, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: Piner

O’Doherty: Piner

Upper Lake at Cloverdale, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: Upper Lake

O’Doherty: Cloverdale

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: American Canyon

O’Doherty: American Canyon

Napa vs. Casa Grande, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: Casa Grande

O’Doherty: Casa Grande

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: Vintage

O’Doherty: Vintage

Analy at Maria Carrillo, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: Maria Carrillo

O’Doherty: Maria Carrillo

Healdsburg vs. Berean Christian, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: Berean Christian

O’Doherty: Berean Christian

St. Vincent at Fortuna, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Morris: St. Vincent

O’Doherty: St. Vincent

Windsor at Eureka, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Morris: Windsor

O’Doherty: Windsor

Pleasant Valley at Rancho Cotate, 7 p.m. Friday

Morris: Pleasant Valley

O’Doherty: Rancho Cotate

Roseland University Prep at Round Valley, 6 p.m. Friday

Morris: Roseland University Prep

O’Doherty: Roseland University Prep

Elsie Allen at California School for the Deaf, 6 p.m. Friday

Morris: California School for the Deaf

O’Doherty: California School for the Deaf

Ukiah at St. Bernard’s, 2 p.m. Saturday

Morris: St. Bernard’s

O’Doherty: Ukiah