Prep football: Where things stand as North Bay League play starts

Most teams in the North Bay League wrapped up nonleague play this week and will now turn their focus closer to home.

Intriguing league races abound this year, and I’ll detail where things stand at this point in the season in my first prep notebook.

In this weekly column, I’ll take a look at area teams, examining trends, recognizing notable achievements and highlighting local standouts. I may include some personal thoughts as well, like game and league predictions and observations from games I’ve covered.

My goal is for this column to become a one-stop shop for what you need to know about prep football in Sonoma and surrounding counties.

Without further delay, let’s dive right in.

North Bay League play begins

Two teams will enter their league openers next week at 5-0 — St. Vincent in the NBL-Redwood and Windsor in the NBL-Oak.

Windsor figured to be one of the top teams in the county this fall and has lived up to the hype in Paul Cronin’s first season as head coach after 18 years at the helm of powerhouse Cardinal Newman. The Jaguars are coming off arguably their best win of the year, a 38-14 road beatdown of Benicia, and have a team loaded on both ends of the field.

Senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer is captaining an offense that’s putting up over 40 points per game, thanks mainly to weapons like senior running back Damian Escarcega (11 rushing touchdowns, over 500 yards on the ground) and receivers Makhi Johnson and Hayden Anderson, who have nine touchdown receptions combined.

Windsor has not yet won an NBL title since coming over from the Sonoma County League in 2014 but looks in good position to take a real run at it this fall. Naturally, that won’t be an easy task as the familiar cast of Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate stand in the way.

The Cardinals will enter league play with the worst record of the group at 3-2, but for a young team trying to learn a new coach’s system on the fly, it feels like they’ve only really scratched the surface of their potential. Newman should just get better as the season goes on.

Rancho, meanwhile, has some great wins and its loss was by one point in overtime to a really talented Acalanes team. While the Cougars leave a bit to be desired on defense, their offense is as potent as any in the area.

A meeting between any of these teams will be must-watch. Catch Cardinal Newman at Windsor on Oct. 22, Cardinal Newman at Rancho Cotate on Oct. 29 and Windsor at Rancho Cotate on Nov. 5.

In the NBL-Redwood, the race looks like it’ll be between St. Vincent and Montgomery.

St. Vincent had its bye this week but beat a tough Ukiah team 15-8 on the road two weeks ago. The last time the Mustangs started a season 5-0 was in 2008 when they went 11-1 en route to a North Coast Section title. They’re on track to get back to an NCS title game as they currently sit atop the section rankings for Division VII.

Their top skill guys Kai Hall (a junior running back with 491 rushing yards and five touchdowns) and Dante Antonini (senior receiver with 381 yards of offense from rushing and receiving with six total touchdowns) will make the Mustangs a tough out for any larger school in league play.

The Vikings (3-2) look to be the Mustangs’ biggest threat. They also beat Ukiah, 23-16, and have big wins over Novato (55-3) and West County (38-20) while their losses came to Rancho (37-22) and Windsor (50-20). Their defense has been solid — they have 12 interceptions as a team through five games, and Mason Hallin has seven of those himself — and their offense is starting to round into form with junior quarterback Lucas Foye back from injury.

Unless either team runs into some trouble elsewhere in league, the NBL-Redwood title will likely be decided on Oct. 15 when Montgomery hosts St. Vincent.

Petaluma teams making noise in the VVAL

Aside from St. Vincent, the other two Petaluma high schools in the Vine Valley Athletic League are also having resurgent seasons.

Before their loss to Vintage on Friday, the Trojans opened the year 5-0 for the first time since 2009 when they won the SCL title. Casa Grande dropped to 3-2 with its loss to Antioch on Friday but has looked like one of the best teams in the area. The Gauchos handed Vintage its first-ever loss in the VVAL two weeks ago and have blowout wins over Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa. Their only other loss came to Marin Catholic, which is the top-ranked Div. IV team in the NCS.

Senior quarterback Jacob Porteous has already passed for more than 1,500 yards, including his record-setting 647-yard, 7-touchdown game against Maria Carrillo. Casa looks to be a real threat to win the VVAL this year.

While I may give the edge to the Gauchos, the Egg Bowl should be an electric battle this year. Circle that one on Oct. 30.

A two-team race in the NCL I?

St. Helena comes in at No. 2 in the NCS rankings for Division VII and at 4-1, with their only loss coming to St. Vincent, the Saints appear to be the favorite in the North Central League I.

But watch out for Clear Lake. The Cardinals just took down Middletown for the first time since 2007 to move to 2-0 in league play. Stats for Clear Lake aren’t available, but they’ve only given up 60 points in five games so far. St. Helena has only given up 41 points and has a ground attack that’s putting up well over 250 yards per game.

The Saints still have the toughest part of their schedule ahead of them with Clear Lake (Oct. 15) and Middletown (Nov. 5) waiting. After playing St. Helena, the Cardinals’ schedule eases up down the stretch.

Still a lot to be determined in the NCL I, and Middletown could make a run with a few wins, but it should prove as entertaining as any of the league races in the Redwood Empire.

