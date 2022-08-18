Prep football: Where to find all of the The Press Democrat’s preseason coverage
The start of the high school football is around the corner and for the past two weeks the Press Democrat has been rolling out preseason coverage ahead of season openers on Aug. 26.
Sports reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty wrote detailed season previews on 16 local teams, highlighted nearly 50 local players to watch, touched on some of the top games of the upcoming season and profiled a star running back looking to end his high school career on top.
To make it easier for readers to find all of our local football stories, we’ve compiled them all below.
NBL-Oak team previews
Rancho Cotate has championship expectations
Cardinal Newman has sights set high in 2nd year under Richard Sanchez
Windsor looks to build on last season’s success
Montgomery could make statement in new league
Analy ready to move forward after tumultuous year
New league brings new challenges for Santa Rosa
NBL-Redwood team previews
Ukiah Wildcats looking to claw their way to title
Refreshed Maria Carrillo eager to get to top of NBL-Redwood
Speed the name of the game for Healdsburg
VVAL team previews
VVAL defense begins for Casa Grande
Sonoma Valley aims to capitalize on youth movement
NCL team previews
Under new leadership, Cloverdale looks to get back atop NCL I
Growth is priority for young program at Roseland University Prep
Other stories
Feature on St. Vincent senior running back Kai Hall
Players to watch from the NBL-Oak, NBL-Redwood, VVAL and NCL.
10 local football games to watch this season
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
