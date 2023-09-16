Prep football: Windsor downs Dublin 38-14

After a whirlwind couple of weeks, Windsor finally has its first win of the season.

The Jaguars (1-1-1), The Press Democrat’s No. 2-ranked prep football team, put on a defensive showing in the second half Friday night en route to a 38-14 win over Dublin (3-1).

“Dublin is a formidable opponent,” Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said. “I thought our defense played with a lot of energy in the second half. We flew around, forced turnovers and got after the quarterback. We made some adjustments at halftime to slow them down, but overall it was a really good team win.”

And while the defense carried the load in the second half, it was the offense that did the damage in the first half, scoring 24 points behind Judson Anderson’s three-touchdown performance.

The first one he kept for himself, rumbling for 41 yards and the score. The next was a 31-yard strike to Joseph Campbell and the final score was a perfectly placed ball to Gunnar Erickson toward the right pylon. Anderson finished 13-of-20 for 171 yards passing while rushing six times for 58 yards.

TOUCHDOWN WINDSOR! Jaguar D forces a three and out, and @JAnderson_2024 with his second overall TD of the day, hitting @_JosephCampbell for a 31-yard score. Windsor 14, Dublin 0 7:41 Q1 pic.twitter.com/wsCu2hte3U — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 16, 2023

Maybe the best highlight of the offense-heavy first half came right before halftime, when Judson Anderson passed to his brother Hayden Anderson, who in turn fired a 36-yard dart to Kienan McAllister. That set up the Erickson touchdown with seconds left on the clock.

It was the win Windsor needed, as the Jaguars have had a tough couple of weeks that included a Week 2 loss to Escalon at home and a tie with Campolindo last week.

Daunte’s day

With the score 24-14 in the fourth quarter with Windsor driving, running back Max McFerren ran just past midfield and ended up coughing up the ball. Not a play later did the Windsor defense step right back up, stripping Dublin quarterback Jack Duncan from behind. Daunte Suy pick up the loose ball and sped 30 yards for the score.

Daunte Suy had the clutch scoop and score off the fumble, here he is talking about the win #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/ikWxtpGnZQ — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 16, 2023

That made it 31-14 and all but put an exclamation point on Windsor’s second-half defensive performance.

“I saw our defensive line getting that pressure,” Suy said of the fumble. “I thought it was an incomplete pass, but it started bouncing on the ground and I picked it up. It was like a dream.”

Prior to that, however, Suy made another spectacular play to open the second half. With Dublin converting all of their fourth downs in the first half, they had another in the second half inside Windsor’s 10-yard line. Duncan rolled out and hit his receiver, only for Suy to burst onto the scene and deliver a hit that forced the drop.

If the scoop and score was the exclamation on the defensive performance, then this play was certainly the one that set the tone.

Boys in the trenches

Perhaps an overlooked aspect of the Jaguars’ win was the performances of both their offensive and defensive lines.

The offensive line was a machine in the first half, constantly giving Judson Anderson time to pass while also forcing running lanes.

In the second half, the defensive line was at its best, getting to Duncan multiple times including the fumble mentioned above. August Kingwell had a couple of key sacks in the fourth quarter as well.

Coming into the season, Windsor’s line had some questions. But they could be rounding into form at the right time.

