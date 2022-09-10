Prep football: Windsor eclipsed on final play

The host Jaguars (1-2) lost a heartbreaker on the final play of the game to Campolindo (3-0) of Moraga. With one second to play, the Cougars scored on a 20-yard pass to snatch the victory away from Windsor. The pass was underneath the Windsor secondary coverage.

“We were losing the entire game until the fourth quarter. Our kids showed a lot of fight and heart,” Windsor coach Dean Sexton said. “You have to play every second and we just didn’t play that last second. We didn’t get it done on the last play.”

OMG OMG OMG!!!



Dashiell Weaver to Scott Lyon as time expires.



CAMPOLINDO WINS | @DashiellWeaver @slyon_ @campocougfb pic.twitter.com/9kFsOQNZcu — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) September 10, 2022

Windsor trailed 22-7 in the third quarter but scored three consecutive touchdowns to take the lead, 26-22. The Cougars got the ball with 40 seconds to play at their own 40-yard line and marched down the field quickly to set up the final winning play.

Windsor running back Wyatt Morris had a monster game, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns (three and five yards) on 22 carries.

“Wyatt does a good job of using his vision and he runs through arm tackles,” Sexton said. “Our offensive line did a great job up front. We had a tremendous running game tonight that kept us in the game.”

Despite the disappointing loss, Sexton said his team will prosper from the experience of playing in tough preseason games against sturdy opponents.

“Even though we haven’t come out on top on the scoreboard the past few weeks, we have really grown as a team,” Sexton said. “From a fans’ perspective, tonight was one of the most exciting games you will every see. We were just on the wrong side of it.”