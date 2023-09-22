Second-ranked Windsor will play host to Ukiah on Friday night in a North Bay League crossover prep football clash, The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week.

Windsor (1-1-1) has had an interesting season so far, to say the least. After having a bye the opening week of the season, the Jaguars suffered a tough loss to Escalon at home before settling for a rare tie at Campolindo.

The Jaguars finally picked up their first win of the season last week with a 38-14 victory over Dublin. Judson Anderson kicked things off with a 41-yard rushing touchdown before finding both Joseph Campbell and Gunnar Erickson through the air in the first half.

Anderson, Campbell and Erickson will certainly be crucial for the Jags’ offense Friday night, as will Anderson’s younger brother, Hayden. Hayden Anderson, who has multiple Division I offers, has 20 receptions for 239 yards with three touchdowns in three games. He also has 13 total tackles in the secondary and one blocked field goal.

“They’re an athletic group, with a bunch of skilled guys,” Ukiah (2-2) coach Paul Cronin said of Windsor — the team he coached in 2021. “The receivers and running backs are really talented, and the quarterback, too. They’re a skilled team.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iU9ODDjtCRk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Windsor’s offensive attack did lose top running back Wyatt Morris to a season-ending leg injury suffered in a collision with Hayden Anderson against Dublin. Max McFerren, who scored against the Gaels last week, will pick up the slack in Morris’ absence, along with Ricky Campos and Dominic Morris.

But the real difference for the Jaguars last week was the play of their line on both sides of the ball. The offensive line found great success in the first half, while the defensive line’s pressure forced multiple turnovers in the second. Now, head coach D.J. Sexton knows it’s all about bringing it together.

“I think we have to finish,” Sexton said of his line’s performance. “We came out strong, particularly in the first half, but stepped off the gas pedal and were scoreboard watchers ... we’re young up front, but those guys have battled every game. We have got to get better and just keep moving forward.”

The visiting Wildcats sit at an even .500 after holding on to beat Santa Rosa 28-21. Ukiah was leading 28-7 before the Panthers mounted a furious second-half comeback that came up just short. Omaurie Phillips-Porter caught two touchdowns in the contest to add to his stellar season for Ukiah so far.

Ukiah sophomore Beau David will get the start at quarterback for the second week in a row, after going 14-for-20 for 170 yards and one score through the air with another on the ground.

“He’ll get another opportunity,” Cronin said of the young signal-caller. “He needs that game-playing experience, which is irreplaceable and allows you to play in these big games.”

A junior, Phillips-Porter has been having a breakout season this year under Cronin. He’s had multiple touchdowns in three out of four games this year and is used almost like the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel. Windsor’s secondary will have its hands full with him.

While most of the attention may be on Phillips-Porter, that could open opportunities for Ukiah’s other talented wideouts. Tony Zacarias and Jaxon Page are big-bodied threats in the red zone, as Zacarias stands 6-foot3 and Page 6-5.

Perhaps the best news for Ukiah, however, is that both Shay Parrish and Zach Martinez are back in the lineup after North Coast Section-imposed suspensions earlier in the season. Two of the Wildcats’ better two-way players, Parrish and Martinez, are back to anchor a defense that has given up 105 points over three games in their absence.

“It’s good to see them be able to get back out there,” Cronin said. “You want those kids who worked hard over the summer on the field; it’s important.”

Lastly, but certainly not least, there’s the story of Cronin coming back to Windsor for the first time since his departure. He’ll be opposite Sexton, who was his longtime assistant before taking the Windsor job after Cronin left.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” Sexton said. “(Paul) is somebody I consider a close friend, and he’s somebody that’s been a good person to me over the last three decades. But Friday night isn’t about that; it’s about two good football teams playing a football game. That’s what the message has been all week.”

This one should make for an interesting Friday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.