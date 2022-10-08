Prep football: Windsor rolls past Santa Rosa behind fill-in QB

Visiting Windsor (4-2, 1-0) was led by first-time quarterback Hayden Anderson, who rushed for scores of 70, 18 and 15 yards to route overmatched Santa Rosa (1-5, 0-1) Friday night for a runaway 35-7 victory in both teams’ NBL-Oak opener.

“We feel like Hayden is one of the most gifted players in our area and it showed tonight,” Windsor coach Dean Sexton said. “He is a game changer.”

Anderson, a sophomore, has 11 touchdowns in the past five games.

Hayden (seven rushes, 170 yards, three touchdowns) is normally a wide receiver but filled in for his brother Judson, Windsor’s regular quarterback who missed the game due to injury.

“We have an offensive line that is really strong, and we came right out of the gate tonight,” Sexton said.

Running backs Ricky Campos (12 carries for 132 yards) scored on an 11-yard run and Max McFarren (13 carries for 83 yards) hit pay dirt on a 17-yard rush.

“Santa Rosa couldn’t stop our running game,” Sexton said. “They had a really good drive early on to tie the game 7-7, but from that moment on we dominated the line of scrimmage.”

For Santa Rosa, Gabriel Pardo had 123 yards running on 15 carries and quarterback Nolan Bankston was 8-for-18 for 64 yards with a scoring pass to Talon Patrick. Adan Lemus had 11 tackles to lead the Panthers on defense.

“We had a rough night tackling. Windsor’s quarterback is one of the best athletes in the league, he just ran all over us,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “We couldn’t match Windsor’s physicality all game long. They execute and block really well. They are a darn good football team.”

Star Santa Rosa receiver Nolan Frost (four catches for 41 yards) left the game in the second half with an apparent knee injury of unknown severity. Keegan said he is iffy for next week’s game.

Santa Rosa plays at its traditional rival Montgomery next week while Windsor hosts Rancho Cotate, which shapes up as a powerhouse game that may determine the league champion. The Cougars won last year’s game at home over the Jaguars, 28-27.