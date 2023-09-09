Prep football: Windsor settles for rare tie against Campolindo

MORAGA — In one of the stranger endings to a football game in recent memory, Windsor and Campolindo’s Friday night contest ended in a 14-14 tie after Cougars head coach Kevin Macy declined to play overtime.

According to the game officials, in a nonleague game both teams must agree to play into overtime. Windsor head coach DJ Sexton wanted to continue, but Macy did not.

“My team is dead,” Macy told reporters after the game. “Our team is dead. We’ve had overtimes, we got beat down by a big team last week, I mean, we’re just physically spent. That’s it. I got a worn-out team that’s very limited — they were walking through us like butter. … I’ll wear it.”

For context, the Cougars (1-1-1) won in double overtime in their season opener at Vanden-Fairfield two weeks ago and lost 6-0 to Amador Valley last week.

Windsor (0-1-1) had a chance to take the lead with 16 seconds left but missed a 33-yard field goal.

Both teams returned to their sidelines to prepare for overtime, but a few moments later the officials signaled the game was over. Windsor's Sexton, like his players, was surprised by Macy’s decision.

“They’re a good team, good program, well-coached, but I’m just a little bit shocked right now that the kids aren’t still playing because I think when you battle a team like that, a Division 1 program on the road, I think kids deserve to have a winner and a loser, whether it’s us or them,” he said. “I just feel like kids battle to have an outcome in a game and unfortunately there wasn’t an outcome in that game.”

Game ending aside, Friday’s matchup was a hard-fought game for both teams. Here are more details on how it went down.

Defensive challenges

The Jaguars had a rough first half on both ends of the field.

The Cougars controlled possession for most of the opening two quarters thanks in large part to timely conversions on third and fourth downs. The Cougars were six-for-nine on third-down attempts in the first half and converted three third downs and a fourth down on their first drive of the game, which ended in a touchdown.

Campo on the board, 16-play, 65-yard drive ends in a 1-yard TD for Micah Parker. Cougars converted on four 3rd downs and a 4th down on the drive.



7-0, 9:26 Q2. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Sw0vnuVZj9 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 9, 2023

The Cougars also converted on a third-and-23 from their own 22-yard line to extend a drive just before the half on a 42-yard prayer from quarterback Isaiah Ortiz that was hauled in by Tim Daugherty. The drive eventually ended in a missed 33-yard field goal that kept the score at 7-0 heading into halftime, but the play was a microcosm of the Jaguars’ issues stopping teams in late-down situations.

The Jaguars’ defense played much better in the second half — the Cougars were zero for three on third downs — but still surrendered a game-changing fourth-down conversion that ultimately led to Campolindo’s game-tying touchdown.

Facing a fourth-and-12 at Windsor’s 40, trailing 14-7 with a little over six minutes left, Ortiz tossed up another Hail Mary that was corralled by Scott Lyon — the same player who scored the last-second touchdown in the Cougars’ 28-26 win over Windsor last year — who came down with the ball inside the 10. The Cougars scored two plays later to tie the game at 14 with 5:54 on the clock.

Campo answers. Cougars convert on 4th and 12 with a 30-yard bomb, then convert a few plays later.



We’re tied 14-14, 5:54 left. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/2lHG6I3vWC — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 9, 2023

“Our defensive coaches have been preaching it all year, we have to get off the field on third and fourth down, and it just seems like in these first two games, teams are making plays on those third and longs and fourth and longs,” Sexton said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of getting teams off the field.”

Second-half turnaround

Along with their defensive woes, the Jaguars couldn’t get their high-powered offense into gear in the first half.

They ran 22 plays in the first half, netted just over 100 yards of offense, most of which came on the ground, and lost a fumble on their second drive.

Whatever adjustment they made at halftime, when they trailed 7-0, worked. They forced a Campolindo three-and-out and then needed 10 plays and five minutes to find the end zone. Wyatt Morris, who finished with 62 rushing yards on 17 carries, punched in the first score from four yards out.

Windsor on the board. Great drive, convert on a 3rd and 4th down to keep it going. @WyattMo26 with the 3 yard TD run to end it. 7-7, 5:20 Q3. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/l9PjNPWw3n — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 9, 2023

After their defense forced another three-and-out, the Jaguars scored again, needing five minutes and 10 plays to march 83 yards. Hayden Anderson, who had a relatively quiet night, caught the 4-yard score from his brother with a defender draped all over him.

That put the Jaguars ahead 14-7 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Campolindo tied the game on its very next possession, giving Windsor the ball back at its own 17 with 5:46 to go.

Another good drive worked its way deep into Cougars’ territory. The Jaguars seemed poised to find the end zone or kick a short field goal in the closing seconds to escape the East Bay with a win.

But a false start on third and inches at Campolindo’s 11 with under 20 seconds left backed the Jaguars up to the 16. The following third-down pass attempt was incomplete and Windsor had to settle for a 33-yard field goal attempt, which missed just left.

“I thought we played well enough to win,” Sexton said. “I thought when we had the ball down there, we went about 90 yards and had third and inches and we were going to run a quarterback sneak, get the first down and ice it, but it didn’t work out.”

By the numbers

After a slow start, quarterback Judson Anderson had a great second half to finish 14-for-23 passing for 177 yards with a touchdown. Hayden, his younger brother, had the touchdown reception but finished with just two catches for 37 yards and two carries for 12 yards.

Senior receiver Matthew Worlow had his best varsity game yet, finishing with a team-high 67 yards on five catches. Gunnar Erickson also had five catches for 44 yards.

The Jaguars totaled 312 yards of offense, 207 of which came in the second half.

Campolindo totaled 237 yards of offense, 150 of which came in the first half.

Windsor returns home next week to host Dublin (3-0), a big game for North Coast Section Division 2 playoff seedings.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.